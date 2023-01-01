Payload uses Webpack 5 to build the Admin panel. It comes with support for many common functionalities such as SCSS and Typescript out of the box, but there are many cases where you may need to add support for additional functionalities.
To extend the Webpack config, add the
webpack key to your base Payload config, and provide a function that accepts the default Webpack config as its only argument:
payload.config.ts
A common use case for extending the Payload config is to alias server-only modules, thus preventing them from inclusion into the browser JavaScript bundle.
As the Payload config is used in both server and client contexts, you may find yourself writing code in your Payload config that may be incompatible with browser environments.
Examples of non browser-friendly packages:
fs
stripe
authorizenet
nodemailer
You may rely on server-only packages such as the above to perform logic in access control functions, hooks, and other contexts (which is great!) but when you boot up your Payload app and try to view it in the browser, you'll likely run into missing dependency issues or other general incompatibilities.For example, let's say that you have a Collection called
Subscriptions which relies on Stripe:
collections/Subscriptions/index.js
The collection above features a
beforeChange hook that creates a Stripe subscription whenever a Subscription document is created in Payload.
collections/Subscriptions/hooks/createStripeSubscription.js
As-is, this collection will prevent your Admin panel from bundling or loading correctly, because Stripe relies on some Node-only packages.
To remedy this issue you can extend the Payload Webpack config to alias your entire
createStripeSubscription hook to a separate, empty mock file.
Example in
payload.config.js:
The above code will alias the file at path
createStripeSubscriptionPath to a mocked module, which might look like this:
mocks/emptyObject.js
Now, when Webpack sees that you're attempting to import your
createStripeSubscriptionPath file, it'll disregard that actual file and load your mock file instead. Not only will your Admin panel now bundle successfully, you will have optimized its filesize by removing unnecessary code! And you might have learned something about Webpack, too.
By default,
env variables are not provided to the Admin panel for security and safety reasons. But, Payload provides you with a way to still provide
env vars to your frontend code.
Payload will automatically supply any present
env variables that are prefixed with
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ directly to the Admin panel.
For example, if you've got the following environment variable:
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY=pk_test_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
This key will automatically be made available to the Payload bundle and can be referenced in your Admin component code as
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY.