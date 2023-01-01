Environment Variables in Admin UI

By default,
env variables are not provided to the Admin panel for security and safety reasons.
But, Payload provides you with a way to still provide
env vars to your frontend code.
Payload will automatically supply any present
env variables that are prefixed with
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ directly to the Admin panel.
For example, if you've got the following environment variable:
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY=pk_test_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
This key will automatically be made available to the Payload bundle and can be referenced in your Admin component code as
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY.