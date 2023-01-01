Environment Variables in Admin UI

Admin environment vars

Important:

Be careful about what variables you provide to your client-side code. Analyze every single one to make sure that you're not accidentally leaking anything that an attacker could exploit. Only keys that are safe for anyone to read in plain text should be provided to your Admin panel.

By default, env variables are not provided to the Admin panel for security and safety reasons. But, Payload provides you with a way to still provide env vars to your frontend code.

Payload will automatically supply any present env variables that are prefixed with PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ directly to the Admin panel.

For example, if you've got the following environment variable:

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY=pk_test_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX