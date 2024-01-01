Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorAI TranslationsAI Writing Assistant
Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Multi-player Editing
AVAILABLE 2024

Multi‑Player Editing

Effortlessly build, shape, and visualize the look and feel of your content alongside your team—all in real-time. It's the modern way to create content.

four cursors collaborating to edit a webpage in the CMSfour cursors collaborating to edit a webpage in the CMS

Modernize how you create

Through real-time collaboration, multi-player editing with Payload is the future of content creation for companies both big and small.

01

Real-Time Collaboration

02

Visual Editing

03

Version Control & Audit Trails

04

Granular Permission & Access Control

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code‑based customization and developer-friendly features.

Microsoft - Payload ClientMicrosoft - Payload Client
Sowmya Reddy Peta, Engineer
Microsoft front end screenshots
01

Real-Time Collaboration

Real-time collaboration prompts ideal teamwork, enabling content generation or edits without the perpetual back-and-forth. Instant updates ensure everyone is on the same page—literally.

Payload's Multi-Player EditorPayload's Multi-Player Editor
02

Edit or create anything. From anywhere.

Easily modify text, styles, and images, or reorder entire page components as you browse.

visual editing reordering menu and toolbarvisual editing reordering menu and toolbar
03

Edit, confidently.

Editing in real-time doesn’t sacrifice quality control. Meticulous version control and an audit trail accompany any change, ensuring accountability and resolving any edit conflicts.

audit logs and version historyaudit logs and version history
04

Your content. Your control.

Robust access control augments multi-player editing, ensuring users can only see and edit what they're responsible for—down to the field level.

greyed out text fieldgreyed out text field
