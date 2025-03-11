You can find the full source code for this guide on my Github.

A sitemap.xml helps search engines discover and index your content efficiently.

While small, logically organized sites may not need one, if you want to programmatically generate a dynamic sitemap, you'll want to add one to your app directory.

1. Creating a Dynamic Sitemap in Next.js

Instead of using a static sitemap.xml, we’ll generate it dynamically to include all posts from Payload CMS.

Step 1: Create a sitemap.ts file

Inside your app directory, create the sitemap.ts file ( app-name/src/app/sitemap.ts ).

Step 2: Define the sitemap function

Import MetadataRoute from Next.js:

1 import type { MetadataRoute } from 'next'

Then, export an async function called sitemap :

1 import type { MetadataRoute } from 'next' 2 3 export default async function sitemap ( ) : Promise < MetadataRoute . Sitemap > { 4 return [ ] 5 }

Why async? We need to fetch data from Payload, which requires an asynchronous function.

Step 3: Fetch posts from Payload

Now, import getPayload from Payload:

1 import type { MetadataRoute } from 'next' 2 import { getPayload } from 'payload' 3 import config from '@payload-config' 4 5 export default async function sitemap ( ) : Promise < MetadataRoute . Sitemap > { 6 return [ ] 7 }

Initialize Payload inside the function:

1 import type { MetadataRoute } from 'next' 2 import { getPayload } from 'payload' 3 import config from '@payload-config' 4 5 export default async function sitemap ( ) : Promise < MetadataRoute . Sitemap > { 6 const payload : BasePayload = await getPayload ( { config } ) 7 }

Now, fetch all posts:

1 import type { MetadataRoute } from 'next' 2 import { getPayload } from 'payload' 3 import config from '@payload-config' 4 5 export default async function sitemap ( ) : Promise < MetadataRoute . Sitemap > { 6 const payload : BasePayload = await getPayload ( { config } ) 7 const posts : PaginatedDocs < Post > = await payload . find ( { 8 collection : 'posts' , 9 limit : 0 , 10 where : { } 11 } ) 12 }

Step 4: Define sitemap structure

At the time of this recording, the only fields Google actively considers are:

loc (URL of the page)

(URL of the page) lastmod (Last modified date)

(Last modified date) Localized content references (if applicable)

First, import getServerSideURL , which helps dynamically set the base URL:

1 import { getServerSideURL } from '@/utilities/getURL'

Then, define the sitemap format:

1 import type { MetadataRoute } from 'next' 2 import { getPayload } from 'payload' 3 import config from '@payload-config' 4 import { getServerSideURL } from '@/utilities/getURL' 5 6 export default async function sitemap ( ) : Promise < MetadataRoute . Sitemap > { 7 const payload : BasePayload = await getPayload ( { config } ) 8 9 10 const posts : PaginatedDocs < Post > = await payload . find ( { 11 collection : 'posts' , 12 limit : 0 , 13 where : { } 14 } ) 15 16 17 const url : string = getServerSideURL ( ) 18 19 20 return [ 21 ... posts . docs . map ( ( { slug , updatedAt } : { slug : string | null | undefined , updatedAt : string } ) => ( { 22 url : ` ${ url } / ${ slug } ` , 23 lastModified : new Date ( updatedAt ) , 24 } ) ) , 25 ] 26 }

Now, every post will be included dynamically.

If you also want to include pages in your sitemap, you can modify the function like this:

1 const pages : PaginatedDocs < Page > = await payload . find ( { 2 collection : 'pages' , 3 limit : 0 , 4 where : { } 5 } ) 6 7 return [ 8 ... posts . docs . map ( ( { slug , updatedAt } ) => ( { 9 url : ` ${ url } / ${ slug } ` , 10 lastModified : new Date ( updatedAt ) , 11 } ) ) , 12 ... pages . docs . map ( ( { slug , updatedAt } ) => ( { 13 url : ` ${ url } / ${ slug } ` , 14 lastModified : new Date ( updatedAt ) , 15 } ) ) , 16 ]

You can customize filters to exclude certain documents from appearing in search engines.

Once you save the file, you can load up localization by visiting: http://localhost:3000/sitemap.xml and it should look something like this:

1 <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> 2 < urlset xmlns = " http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9 " > 3 < url > 4 < loc > http://localhost:3000/undefined </ loc > 5 < lastmod > 2025-01-06T21:44:40.250Z </ lastmod > 6 </ url > 7 < url > 8 < loc > http://localhost:3000/blog-3 </ loc > 9 < lastmod > 2025-01-03T16:10:55.618Z </ lastmod > 10 </ url > 11 < url > 12 < loc > http://localhost:3000/blog-1 </ loc > 13 < lastmod > 2025-02-06T16:23:05.010Z </ lastmod > 14 </ url > 15 < url > 16 < loc > http://localhost:3000/blog-1 </ loc > 17 < lastmod > 2025-02-07T01:48:50.222Z </ lastmod > 18 </ url > 19 </ urlset >

2. Adding localization support to your sitemap

If your site has localized content, you’ll need to include the alternates property.

Step 1: Modify the sitemap function

Although I can't show you explicitly what you would do, we'll assume we have an English ( en ) and Spanish ( es ) version of each document. Each entry should include an alternates field specifying different language versions.

Here’s how to modify the function:

1 import type { MetadataRoute } from 'next' 2 import { getPayload } from 'payload' 3 import config from '@payload-config' 4 import { getServerSideURL } from '@/utilities/getURL' 5 6 export default async function sitemap ( ) : Promise < MetadataRoute . Sitemap > { 7 const payload : BasePayload = await getPayload ( { config } ) 8 9 10 const posts : PaginatedDocs < Post > = await payload . find ( { 11 collection : 'posts' , 12 limit : 0 , 13 where : { } 14 } ) 15 16 17 const url : string = getServerSideURL ( ) 18 19 20 return [ 21 ... posts . docs . map ( ( { slug , updatedAt } : { slug : string | null | undefined , updatedAt : string } ) => ( { 22 url : ` ${ url } / ${ slug } ` , 23 lastModified : new Date ( updatedAt ) , 24 } ) ) , 25 ] 26 } 27 28 29 return [ 30 ... posts . docs . map ( ( { slug , updatedAt } : { slug : string | null | undefined , updatedAt : string } ) => ( { 31 url : ` ${ url } /en/ ${ slug } ` , 32 lastModified : new Date ( updatedAt ) , 33 alternates : { 34 languages : { 35 es : ` ${ url } /es/ ${ slug } ` , 36 } , 37 } , 38 } ) ) , 39 ]

How this works

The primary URL is ${url}/${slug} .

. The English version ( en ) is ${url}/en/${slug} .

) is . The Spanish version ( es ) is ${url}/es/${slug} .Note: Localization structures vary by project. If your slugs are localized, update the logic accordingly.

3. Testing your sitemap

Once you’ve saved the file, visit: http://localhost:3000/sitemap.xml .

Although the styling of the sitemap has gone away, if you look in your source code, each URL will be formatted properly and easily readable by search engines and the alternate locale being populated correctly.

Final thoughts

Your dynamic sitemap built with Next.js & Payload should now be live. It includes:

All posts from Payload

Last modified timestamps

Localized content (if necessary)