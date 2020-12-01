Crafted Excellence: Redefining Online Engagement with Payload

THE SOLUTION

Secure Prize Management with Payload APIs

Leveraging Payload's highly secure authentication and APIs, New Holland ensured that prize seeding and user data adhered to stringent security measures.

Streamlined Administration

Making the most of Payload's intuitive admin panel, New Holland's marketers seamlessly facilitated every aspect of the initiative—from creative assets to user outreach, enhancing overall efficiency.

Strategic Database Seeding

Utilizing Payload's database seeding capabilities, New Holland randomly populated the system with prizes, each assigned with a predetermined award date based on rarity. This approach added excitement and engagement, contributing to the overall success of the campaign.