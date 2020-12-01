Crafted Excellence: Redefining Online Engagement with Payload

They just needed a platform to pull it off.
In the heart of Michigan, where New Holland Brewing crafts its renowned brews, Payload proved to be the perfect ally for executing a complex project with precision and speed—bringing awareness to their Dragon's Milk brand.
The challenge was to design a system that randomly allocated prizes, each with a predetermined award date based on rarity, to heighten user anticipation and excitement.
Creating an online game & sweepstakes presented the challenge of encouraging thousands of users to participate, play, and compete for hundreds of prizes within a specific timeframe.
Ensuring the secure and legally compliant distribution of prizes added an additional layer of complexity to the challenge.
Leveraging Payload's highly secure authentication and APIs, New Holland ensured that prize seeding and user data adhered to stringent security measures.
Making the most of Payload's intuitive admin panel, New Holland's marketers seamlessly facilitated every aspect of the initiative—from creative assets to user outreach, enhancing overall efficiency.
Utilizing Payload's database seeding capabilities, New Holland randomly populated the system with prizes, each assigned with a predetermined award date based on rarity. This approach added excitement and engagement, contributing to the overall success of the campaign.
New Holland Brewing's commitment to excellence in crafting experiences, much like their renowned brews, drove them to overcome unique challenges in the online space and emerge with a commercial success.
By implementing Payload, they successfully created a nationwide online interaction that mirrors the brewery's dedication to quality, innovation, and a touch of fun, all while upholding security and compliance standards.