Stage presence: Powering Releese's digital music revolution

In a music industry dominated by digital giants and fragmented tools, Releese.io's mission is daunting: give creators back what belongs to them.

Their next-generation SaaS platform helps artists, managers, and labels do everything from publishing music to platforms like Spotify, to handling rights management, project planning, and more. But they needed a website that could keep up with their app.

Pairing with OMNIUX, a Payload partner agency, Releese was eager to transition away from Ghost and Strapi to a more flexible solution. The end result is already paying dividends.