How Payload's DX reinvented Bizee in three months

They needed to migrate and overhaul 2,500 pages while replatforming to a new CMS, and enact a comprehensive site redesign under a total rebrand—in just three months.
Riotters, an agency that thrives on innovation (and, evidently, ambition), had a solution: Payload.
This project was, in a word, daunting.
Migrating 2,500 pages to a new domain demanded more than a mere data transfer; it required a complete overhaul—rebranding and redesigning within a narrow timeframe.
Challenges were magnified by previous CMS limitations with HubSpot, with issues like struggling web vitals, troublesome codebase maintenance, and ineffective version control.
Riotters required a solution that not only facilitated swift and seamless execution but also the ability to offer a best-in-class performance for a best-in-class client.
Riotters needed to manage the migration of 2,500 pages—without compromising SEO or user experience, a monumental task even under the most forgiving of deadlines.
Riotters struggled with the Bizee's existing CMS, requiring a more robust solution that provided enough flexibility to build what they needed—without limitations.
Given the condensed timeframe, the new design would need to be built at light speed, and delivered in a way that allowed editors to manage content effectively, collaboratively, and with immediacy.
Enhanced by TypeScript, Payload was transformative in ensuring error-free, maintainable code and streamlined design integration.
Payload's robust architecture provided Riotters with the tools necessary to efficiently migrate all content to the new domain.
Roadblocks were mitigated by Payload’s limitless nesting capabilities, allowing Riotters to build complex data structures with ease.
Riotters transformed their design workflow, bridging Figma concepts to development—eliminating the barriers between ideation and execution and accelerating the project timeline.
When it came to demonstrating the impact of Payload on operations, Riotters had receipts.
01
Core Web Vitals scores increased from of 50 to 90 (out of 100).
02
Code and content shifted from CRM servers, where access was limited, to a self-managed environment of AWS and MongoDB–enhancing security and efficiency.
03
Adopting Payload's TypeScript-based architecture led to a 40% reduction in time required to develop new features.
04
A significant decrease in maintenance costs when comparing combined expenses of MongoDB, Vercel, and AWS to previous content management systems.
Daunting in scope and complexity, the project involved not just migrating to a new domain but entirely reimagining Bizee's digital presence.
To deliver on their promise to Bizee, Riotters relied on Payload for its clean, TypeScript-driven architecture, which proved transformative, streamlining the design integration and ensuring error-free, maintainable code. This accelerated the content migration, preserved SEO and user experience.
It even facilitated the design-to-development process—helping Riotters translate Figma concepts into live implementations.
Crucially, Payload’s natural synergy with Next.js catalyzed cross-functional collaboration among developers, designers, UX professionals, QA teams, and marketers. This not only made the ambitious redesign and migration feasible but also fostered a more inclusive and efficient project environment.
Through this collaboration, Riotters not only met but surpassed Bizee's objectives, setting a new benchmark for digital transformations and showcasing the power of innovation and teamwork.
It was built from the ground up to give developers a platform they enjoy working with, and an admin experience that clients will love to use.