How Payload's DX reinvented Bizee in three months

THE CHALLENGE

A complete digital overhaul

This project was, in a word, daunting.

Migrating 2,500 pages to a new domain demanded more than a mere data transfer; it required a complete overhaul—rebranding and redesigning within a narrow timeframe.

Challenges were magnified by previous CMS limitations with HubSpot, with issues like struggling web vitals, troublesome codebase maintenance, and ineffective version control.

Riotters required a solution that not only facilitated swift and seamless execution but also the ability to offer a best-in-class performance for a best-in-class client.