Mapping what's hidden: How Payload powers Surveillance Watch initiative

Payload not only met but exceeded the needs of both Humaan and Surveillance Watch.
Surveillance Watch’s team picked up the admin interface and managed the content independently, eliminating the need for time-consuming training sessions.
New developers at Humaan were up and running with Payload within hours, accelerating the project timeline and reducing onboarding costs.
Humaan experienced reduced hosting infrastructure costs and delivered the project in half the time typically required for traditional website development.
In an era where data privacy is paramount, they needed more than just a static presentation—they required a headless CMS platform that could breathe life into their data, clearly conveying the depth of relationships and insights (and the significant importance) they uncovered.
Humaan, a forward-thinking web development agency with experience building with Payload, took on this ambitious challenge.
Surveillance Watch needed a solution that could seamlessly transform complex data into an intuitive, interactive experience.
The project demanded a content management solution that wouldn’t lock them into rigid structures. Surveillance Watch’s raw research data was constantly evolving, and the agency needed a platform that could adapt as they designed on the fly, without introducing technical debt.
Previous headless CMS options either burdened the project with unnecessary features or required significant work—Surveillance Watch required a CMS that provided robust customization without the overhead of unused functions.
The data visualization control on the backend had to be not only powerful but also easy for the client to manage without extensive training. Surveillance Watch needed a platform that was intuitive enough for non-technical users to operate independently.
As Surveillance Watch's agency, Humaan leveraged Payload’s flexibility and developer-friendly features to build a bespoke, interactive data experience for their client.
Using Payload, Humaan was able to efficiently build a complex project that separated the content engine from the presentation layer, ensuring a dynamic content structure that would support Surveillance Watch's evolving visual experiences.
Payload's out-of-the-box control and customization features enabled Humaan to start the project with minimal overhead. The platform was unobtrusive, allowing the development team to focus on the unique needs of Surveillance Watch without being bogged down by unnecessary features.
With Payload, Surveillance Watch’s team could dive into an elegant authoring experience without any formal training. The simplicity of the Payload admin UI ensured that only essential tools were visible, putting making content management on easy mode.
Humaan and Surveillance Watch turned raw data into a dynamic, interactive experience with Payload running behind-the-scenes.
The platform allowed Humaan to focus on creating a compelling visual experience that highlighted the intricate web of surveillance companies, while also respecting the values of privacy and transparency.
Surveillance Watch now has a modern website from front to back, showcasing their research data in a manner that is both impactful and simple to manage, helping to bring greater awareness to issues that might otherwise remain hidden.
Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.