Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Visit Site
Book a demo
Surveillance Watch
Visit Site
Book a demo

Mapping what's hidden: How Payload powers Surveillance Watch initiative

Industry

Marketing

Use case

Headless CMS

RNO1 projects hero

We've tried a couple of headless platforms, and Payload stands out with the right balance of features to improve both the admin and the developer experience.

Humaan Logo Payload partner
Jay Hollywood, CEO & Founder, Humaan

By the numbers: The impact of Payload

Payload not only met but exceeded the needs of both Humaan and Surveillance Watch.

Zero client training

Surveillance Watch’s team picked up the admin interface and managed the content independently, eliminating the need for time-consuming training sessions.

Faster developer onboarding

New developers at Humaan were up and running with Payload within hours, accelerating the project timeline and reducing onboarding costs.

Reduced costs, delivery time

Humaan experienced reduced hosting infrastructure costs and delivered the project in half the time typically required for traditional website development.

Surveillance Watch, a leader in research and analysis, sought to transform a substantial body of raw data into an engaging, interactive data visualization experience.


In an era where data privacy is paramount, they needed more than just a static presentation—they required a headless CMS platform that could breathe life into their data, clearly conveying the depth of relationships and insights (and the significant importance) they uncovered.


Humaan, a forward-thinking web development agency with experience building with Payload, took on this ambitious challenge.

THE CHALLENGE

Bringing raw data to life

Surveillance Watch needed a solution that could seamlessly transform complex data into an intuitive, interactive experience.

A need for flexibility

The project demanded a content management solution that wouldn’t lock them into rigid structures. Surveillance Watch’s raw research data was constantly evolving, and the agency needed a platform that could adapt as they designed on the fly, without introducing technical debt.

Balancing control and simplicity

Previous headless CMS options either burdened the project with unnecessary features or required significant work—Surveillance Watch required a CMS that provided robust customization without the overhead of unused functions.

Smooth authoring experience

The data visualization control on the backend had to be not only powerful but also easy for the client to manage without extensive training. Surveillance Watch needed a platform that was intuitive enough for non-technical users to operate independently.

Dentsu X — About page and 7/11 work page in CMS
THE SOLUTION

How Payload and Humaan empowered data transformation

As Surveillance Watch's agency, Humaan leveraged Payload’s flexibility and developer-friendly features to build a bespoke, interactive data experience for their client.

Modern content management

Using Payload, Humaan was able to efficiently build a complex project that separated the content engine from the presentation layer, ensuring a dynamic content structure that would support Surveillance Watch's evolving visual experiences.

Customizable and lightweight

Payload's out-of-the-box control and customization features enabled Humaan to start the project with minimal overhead. The platform was unobtrusive, allowing the development team to focus on the unique needs of Surveillance Watch without being bogged down by unnecessary features.

Enhanced user experience

With Payload, Surveillance Watch’s team could dive into an elegant authoring experience without any formal training. The simplicity of the Payload admin UI ensured that only essential tools were visible, putting making content management on easy mode.

Letting the data speak for itself

Humaan and Surveillance Watch turned raw data into a dynamic, interactive experience with Payload running behind-the-scenes.


The platform allowed Humaan to focus on creating a compelling visual experience that highlighted the intricate web of surveillance companies, while also respecting the values of privacy and transparency.


Surveillance Watch now has a modern website from front to back, showcasing their research data in a manner that is both impactful and simple to manage, helping to bring greater awareness to issues that might otherwise remain hidden.

Carat and iProspect screenshots

Schedule time with us.

Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.

Schedule Enterprise Demo
Payload Enterprise
Humaan