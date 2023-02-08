How a yoga studio flexed with Payload

In the heart of sunny Phoenix, Arizona, a community yoga studio named We Are Viking embarked on a goal to modernize their digital presence and expand their community's reach.

And with little in the way of budget.

The Arizona gem, known for its vibrant energy and innovative outreach efforts, found an ally in Payload, given its open-source solution—one capable of scaling down to provide even the most nimble and community-oriented business a modern and cost-effective platform.