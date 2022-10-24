Payload is now part of Figma! Learn More
Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Visit Site
Book a demo
Viking Yoga
Visit Site
Book a demo

How a yoga studio flexed with Payload

Industry

Wellness

Use case

E-Commerce

Partner

OMNIUX

Viking Yoga hero

In the heart of sunny Phoenix, Arizona, a community yoga studio named We Are Viking embarked on a goal to modernize their digital presence and expand their community's reach.

But with little in the way of budget.



The Arizona gem, known for its vibrant energy and innovative outreach efforts, found an ally in Payload, given its open-source solution—one capable of scaling down to provide even the most nimble and community-oriented business a modern and cost-effective platform.

THE CHALLENGE

A small, community-centered yoga studio needed it all

Cost-Effective Solution


As a community service, We Are Viking Yoga needed a cost-effective solution that wouldn’t compromise on a modern outcome.

Simplified Content Management


Ease of use was essential. They required an admin panel that required little to no learning curve, making it user-friendly for all team members to manage content on the website and booking app.

Unified Capabilities


They sought a centralized solution that could seamlessly manage content for both the website and booking app, thereby eliminating the need for multiple platforms.

THE SOLUTION
Efficiency and Flexibility


Payload's code-first approach ensured efficiency and adaptability. In a matter of hours, We Are Viking Yoga could construct a simple website and effortlessly expand it to include a booking system, all within a unified platform, thanks to the power of custom hooks and endpoints.


Enhanced Customization


Remarkable extensibility empowered We Are Viking Yoga to integrate a variety of functionalities, simplifying complex processes like password resets, event notifications, user sign-ups, even workflows that allowed users in the system—who may have entered an email address via the public website—to “Check In” via the booking app. All powered by Payload.


Cost-Effective Integration


Running Payload on a Cloud Run instance drastically reduced expenses to a mere $3 a month, providing an economical integration for a booking system and significantly lowering overall costs.


A screenshot of Viking Yoga's check-in platform.

Guided by their vision of harmony, both online and off, We Are Viking Yoga's creative use of Payload was able to streamline their digital footprint.

With the scalability and adaptability of Payload, they can now offer a unified experience, and focus their efforts and resources on promoting within the community and connecting people with yoga.

Payload has given us the perfect balance of speed and flexibility. We’re grateful to have a solution that is so easily extendable. If a feature doesn’t exist, we can have it implemented in minutes rather than days.

Viking Yoga logo
Mark Barton, Omniux (Viking Yoga Agency)