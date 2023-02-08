How a yoga studio flexed with Payload

In the heart of sunny Phoenix, Arizona, a community yoga studio named We Are Viking embarked on a goal to modernize their digital presence and expand their community's reach.
And with little in the way of budget.
The Arizona gem, known for its vibrant energy and innovative outreach efforts, found an ally in Payload, given its open-source solution—one capable of scaling down to provide even the most nimble and community-oriented business a modern and cost-effective platform.
THE CHALLENGE
REDUCTION IN COSTS
THE SOLUTION
Licensed under MIT, Payload’s open-source offering allowed We Are Viking Yoga to build what they needed, how they needed it, without locking them into a rigid and expensive system.
Payload's code-first approach ensured efficiency and adaptability. In a matter of hours, We Are Viking Yoga could construct a simple website and effortlessly expand it to include a booking system, all within a unified platform, thanks to the power of custom hooks and endpoints.
Payload's remarkable extensibility empowered We Are Viking Yoga to integrate a variety of functionalities, simplifying complex processes like password resets, event notifications, user sign-ups, even workflows that allowed users in the system—who may have entered an email address via the public website—to “Check In” via the booking app. All of it powered by Payload.
Running Payload on a Cloud Run instance drastically reduced expenses to a mere $3 a month, providing an economical integration for a booking system and significantly lowering overall costs.
Running Payload on a Cloud Run instance drastically reduced expenses to a mere $3 a month, providing an economical integration for a booking system and significantly lowering overall costs.
With the scalability and adaptability of Payload, they can now offer a unified experience, and focus their efforts and resources on promoting within the community and connecting people with yoga.
MARK BARTON OMNIUX (VIKING YOGA AGENCY)