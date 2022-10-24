Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Sonos
Sonos reinvented digital campaigns with Payload + Next.js

Industry

Technology

Use case

Headless CMS

Sonos case study screenshots collage hero

By the numbers: The impact of Payload

Working with .NFQ, Sonos built a dynamic, GDPR-compliant campaign admin tool powered by Payload and Next.js, while enabling fast, flexible content updates.

75%

Time savings when switching to new campaigns, thanks to streamlined content editing through Payload.

25%

Cost reduction compared to other CMS systems, thanks to Payload's simple configuration and extensive out-of-the-box features.

Improved DX

Payload’s code-first approach and dev-friendly tools made it easy and enjoyable to work with, boosting productivity and satisfaction.

Payload’s thoughtful design and flexibility have made development smoother, collaboration easier, and customization a breeze. It’s a tool that truly empowers developers rather than constraining them.

.NFQ Digital Creative logo
Christoph Kruppe, .NFQ, Sonos agency

When you’re Sonos, every detail of your brand needs to be expertly tuned—this includes digital campaigns.


For their online advertising efforts, Sonos needed more than an off-the-shelf SaaS—they required a platform that could handle frequent updates, manage a dynamic store finder, and a GDPR-compliant metrics dashboard—all integrated with Next.js and React.


Partnering with .NFQ, an innovative creative agency, Sonos used Payload to power their campaigns.


Combining developer-friendly tools with the power of Next.js, the result was a dynamic platform that would evolve with their needs.

The Challenge

Sonos needed a Next.js and React-first solution to create digital campaigns as reputable as their brand.

It would need to give ultimate developer flexibility, without skimping on a modern editing experience for the Sonos marketing team.

Keeping up with changes

The CMS would need to be able to handle frequent updates, ensuring Sonos could quickly adapt to campaign needs.

Leverage existing stack

With Next.js and React already in use, Sonos required a CMS that could integrate natively, reducing friction and enabling component reuse.

GDPR compliance and metrics dashboard

To meet strict privacy standards, the solution had to support cookie-less tracking while allowing for full control over user data.

Sonos needed a dynamic store finder

The finder feature needed to be powered by a manageable and flexible system to keep retail information accurate and up to date.

Sonos website and CMS side by side

Sonos leverages Payload's live preview to modify frontend modules.

The Solution

Payload provided .NFQ and Sonos with a comprehensive foundation for their campaign platform, with features such as authentication, API integration, live preview, and drafts.

Delivering essential features right out of the box enabled their team to focus on what mattered most.

Payload as a true Next.js CMS

Sonos was able to reuse existing components from their product pages, reducing dev time and ensuring a consistent experience across its ecosystem.

Simplifying content updates

Payload’s admin panel provided Sonos with an intuitive interface to manage content, meaning marketers could easily update campaigns without requiring technical expertise.

Privacy-first tracking

.NFQ leveraged Collections, MongoDB and the Payload admin panel to deliver to Sonos a custom metrics dashboard that ensured a cookieless system that was GDPR-compliant.

CUSTOM SHOWCASE

A flexible store finder solution

On the frontend, .NFQ ensured the Sonos store finder was as intuitive as it was functional.

Users could easily locate Sonos retailers through a clean and user-friendly interface, while the Payload-powered admin panel allowed Sonos to manage store data seamlessly.

This combination of functionality and ease of use provided a reliable tool that met both Sonos’ internal and customer-facing needs.

Sonos store finder in English

The store finder feature was built using Payload’s collections, and designed to handle data efficiently and flexibly.

Using a custom query system, users could search for nearby Sonos retailers based on their coordinates, with results dynamically calculating and formatting distances for accuracy.

1
static async getNearbyStores(long: number, lat: number) {
2
const formatter = new Intl.NumberFormat("de', {
3
maximumFractionDigits: 1,
4
minimumFractionDigits: 1
5
});
6
const payload = await getPayload({config});
7
const stores = await payload.find({
8
collection: 'stores',
9
depth: 2,
10
limit: 8,
11
sort: '-distance',
12
where: {'address.coordinates': {near: ‘${long}, ${lat}, 50000, 0'}}
13
});
14
15
stores. docs = stores.docs.map(store → {
16
const distance = StoreFinderService.getDistance(
17
lat,
18
long,
19
store.address.coordinates[1],
20
store.address.coordinates[0]
21
);
22
23
return {
24
... store,
25
distance: formatter.format(distance)
26
};
27
｝）：
28
29
await TrackingService.trackStoreFinder(
30
'Location',
31
stores.docs[0].id,
32
stores.docs.length
33
);
34
35
return stores as PaginatedDocs<Store & {distance: string}>;
36
}
37

Finally, integration with tracking services also allowed Sonos to gather valuable insights on store finder usage, supporting campaign optimization.

Sonos Store Finder
Sonos dashboard in the CMS

A reimagination of digital campaigns

Behind the power of Payload and .NFQ’s expertise, Sonos was equipped with a digital solution to create campaigns that move the needle—with the tracking and flexibility to adjust as needed.


By aligning with their Next.js tech stack, Payload minimized development time and enabled component reuse, creating a consistent and efficient workflow for everyone.


Marketers gained the ability to manage virtually every piece of content—including the store finder—on their own, giving Sonos full control over retail data without unnecessary complexity.


Meanwhile, the privacy-compliant tracking system provided peace of mind.


With Payload at the core of their campaigns, Sonos now has a platform that matches their brand’s high standards both now and into the future.

