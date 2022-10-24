When you’re Sonos, every detail of your brand needs to be expertly tuned—this includes digital campaigns.

For their online advertising efforts, Sonos needed more than an off-the-shelf SaaS—they required a platform that could handle frequent updates, manage a dynamic store finder, and a GDPR-compliant metrics dashboard—all integrated with Next.js and React.

Partnering with .NFQ, an innovative creative agency, Sonos used Payload to power their campaigns.

Combining developer-friendly tools with the power of Next.js, the result was a dynamic platform that would evolve with their needs.