How divbrands future-proofed ecommerce with Payload

E-commerce is full of needlessly complex platforms. They entangle a business in a quagmire of bloated processes and tedious onboarding processes. But it doesn't need to be that way.

Gus Fune, CTO of divbrands, a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) company, wanted something simpler. Less bloat. More speed. More flexibility! This quest to enhance the company’s agility would lead to their adoption of Payload. Payload’s code-first architecture and content-first UI handed his team the distinct competitive advantage their digital-native business needed.