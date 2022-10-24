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divbrands
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How divbrands future-proofed e-commerce with Payload

Industry

E-Commerce

Use case

Headless E-Commerce

Divbrands hero

Before Payload, we had to “glue” a lot of separate applications together, and this was causing a lot of headaches for us. With Payload we managed to centralise all kinds of documents and databases that are user-facing in a single place.

divbrands
Gus Fune, Chief Technology Officer

E-commerce is full of needlessly complex platforms.

They entangle a business in a quagmire of bloated processes and tedious onboarding processes. But it doesn't need to be that way.


divbrands, a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) company, wanted something simpler. Less bloat. More speed. More flexibility!


This quest to enhance their agility would lead to their the of Payload. Payload’s code-first architecture and content-first UI handed his team the distinct competitive advantage their digital-native business needed.

By the numbers: The impact of Payload

30% increase in development speed

Payload's code-based nature made divbrands' engineering efforts.

2x content workflow

One platform to manage content and products expedited production processes.

30 minute onboarding

Editors and authors adapted immediately to Payload's intuitive admin panel UI.

THE CHALLENGE

How to match the pace of a global, remote team

01

Purpose-Built

divbrands manages a diverse product catalog and adapts to rapidly changing strategies. To stay competitive, they needed a solution that could keep pace with a dynamic business model.

02

Learning Curve

Traditional CMS presented a steep learning curve, slowing down a cross-functional, remote workforce. This posed a significant challenge in a world where speed and flexibility are the difference between success and failure.

03

Fragmented Toolset

Utilizing multiple tools for content and product management led to inefficiencies, inconsistencies, and potential errors. divbrands needed a single, centralized solution to manage its data.

04

Modern Code

divbrands required a platform that would be seamlessly aligned with their TypeScript-based ecosystem, and one that was the preferred programming language of its development team.

THE SOLUTION
Typescript, Top to Bottom

Payload's native support of TypeScript provided divbrands with a modern solution that integrated into their tech stack. This allowed them to maintain coding consistency and quality, leveraging TypeScript and ensuring an efficient development experience.


Centralized Data Management

Content and product management became cohesive and streamlined process. This centralization reduced errors, ensured consistency across all of its e-commerce properties, and expedited content creation and modifications.


Notable Impact

By replacing their existing e-commerce provider with Payload, divbrands was able to clean up its front-end codebase, removing workarounds that had been solved by Payload, resulting in 1/3 reduction in the size of its codebase.


Simplified Learning Curve

Payload's user-friendly admin UI facilitated a smooth transition. Team members quickly adapted to the system, reducing the need for extensive training. From the login screen to content creation, team members can stay focused on tasks without getting bogged down in the interface.


Efficiency and Adaptability

Payload's intuitive interface enabled divbrands to build a flexible and tailored e-commerce website that perfectly aligned with their dynamic business needs. The platform's adaptability meant they could swiftly respond to new ideas and offers, and push them out to their audience at an unprecedented pace.


BAERSkin Tactical Website
A screenshot of divbrand's website.

A blueprint of how to build ecommerce right

Guided by their CTO's vision and powered by Payload, divbrands successfully conquered the intricate challenges of content and product management, simplifying and streamlining their digital processes to meet their ever-evolving needs.


As a bonus, Payload’s interface was so user-friendly that even the divbrands' operational and logistics teams could use it to update or add relevant information on the product side. Despite not having prior CMS experience, they required just 30 minutes to adjust and begin editing content, resulting in a more cohesive and collaborative workflow across the organization.


This practical approach to building out an online infrastructure allowed divbrands to swiftly adapt and thrive in a landscape marked by constant change, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency while securing a competitive edge both for today and into the future.

BAERSkin Tactical Supply Co.Hyper Arch MotionCOZISLIDES