Powering the "Uber of Snowplows"

THE SOLUTION





React Admin Panel





Payload's intuitive and next-generation admin UI provided an instant back-office solution, enabling the Quikplow team to manage various aspects of the platform without the need for a custom admin interface.





Efficient Auth and CRUD





Payload offered an out-of-the-box solution for secure CRUD operations and authentication, allowing Quikplow engineers to bypass the time-consuming task of building these functionalities from scratch.





Dynamic Access Control





Payload's robust access control system ensured users could access only relevant information, enhancing security and user privacy with a seamless, dynamic approach.





Integrated Business Logic with Hooks





The integration of Stripe Connect into Payload was seamless, incorporating necessary business logic to handle payments effortlessly, including transactions between customers and service providers.