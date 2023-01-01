Powering the "Uber of Snowplows"

The app is similar to an "Uber for snow plows". If it snows, and you don't want to take care of it yourself, you can download the app and request a snow plow to come take care of it for you. Then, the app will match you to a Service Provider, by proximity, who will come out and plow your driveway.
The entire app, front to back, was built in less than 4 months thanks to Payload. Out of the box, Payload delivered a full, secure CRUD API, including authentication—which kept the Quikplow team moving and not bogged down by writing boring CRUD and auth endpoints, yet again.
React Admin Panel
Thanks to Payload's auto-generated admin UI, the Quikplow team has a fully featured admin panel that they can use to handle customer support queries, service provider onboarding, payouts using Stripe Connect, and much more.
If Quikplow was built with a typical app framework, they would have had to roll their own app management UI, and that would have added on months to the dev timeline.
Access Control
The app features robust access control, ensuring that different users can only access information that pertains to them, and nothing else. It's all incredibly dynamic and handled seamlessly by Payload.
Hooks
Stripe Connect was integrated into Payload seamlessly to process payments from customer to service provider, while sending a small percentage back to Quikplow itself.
