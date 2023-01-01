Powering the "Uber of Snowplows"

React Admin Panel

Instant Admin Back-Office

Thanks to Payload's auto-generated admin UI, the Quikplow team has a fully featured admin panel that they can use to handle customer support queries, service provider onboarding, payouts using Stripe Connect, and much more.

If Quikplow was built with a typical app framework, they would have had to roll their own app management UI, and that would have added on months to the dev timeline.