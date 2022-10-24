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QuikPlow
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Powering the "Uber of Snowplows"

Industry

On-Demand Services

Use case

Mobile App

Quikplow Hero

Quikplow is an innovative on-demand service platform, often described as the "Uber for snow plows."

Offering a seamless solution for individuals who prefer not to handle snow removal themselves, Quikplow connects users with nearby service providers through their app.


By partnering with Payload, Quikplow was able to build an entire backend at a blazing pace.

THE CHALLENGE

A race against time (and snow)

In a four-month sprint to create a snow plowing app, Quikplow faced multiple challenges to get their innovative product launched.

Authentication and CRUD Overhead


Secure user authentication and robust CRUD operations were essential components, posing a burden on development resources and time.

Rapid Development


The goal was to develop the entire app in less than four months to meet the seasonal demand for snow plowing services.

Admin Back-Office


Efficient management of customer support, service provider onboarding, and payment processing through Stripe required a fully-featured admin panel.

Access Control


Ensuring secure access to information with varied user permissions was critical for maintaining data integrity and user privacy.

THE SOLUTION


React Admin Panel


Payload's intuitive and next-generation admin UI provided an instant back-office solution, enabling the Quikplow team to manage various aspects of the platform without the need for a custom admin interface.


Efficient Auth and CRUD


Payload offered an out-of-the-box solution for secure CRUD operations and authentication, allowing Quikplow engineers to bypass the time-consuming task of building these functionalities from scratch.


Dynamic Access Control


Payload's robust access control system ensured users could access only relevant information, enhancing security and user privacy with a seamless, dynamic approach.


Integrated Business Logic with Hooks


The integration of Stripe Connect into Payload was seamless, incorporating necessary business logic to handle payments effortlessly, including transactions between customers and service providers.

Payload authentication used in Quikplow native app

From concept to reality in 120 days



The speed through which Quikplow was able to develop and deploy a fully functional backend to its app wasn’t just unparalleled—it’s almost unheard of. The entire app, spanning authentication, location-based search, ecommerce functionalities, and more, was developed in less than 120 days.



The unprecedented pace was due to Payload's capabilities for authentication, CRUD operations, and admin panel generation, saving Quikplow valuable development time and budget resources.



Further, they didn’t have to sacrifice security. Payload's robust access control system ensured a secure user experience, where different users had access to information pertinent to them, enhancing overall app security.



The integration of Stripe Connect with Payload via hooks allowed for a seamless payment processing experience, facilitating secure transactions between customers and service providers effortlessly.



Rapid innovation is often a selling point of traditional, SaaS frameworks and platforms—only to fall well short of promises. But Quikplow's success story showcases how Payload's versatile features and streamlined development capabilities make it a reality.