Public Discord Server

We're always looking for more ways to help Payload users connect and engage with one another. To make this even easier, we've set up a Discord server where Payload CMS users can chat with one another in realtime. Our new Discord is now live for anyone who wants to join and is a great place to ask questions, share ideas, get community support, and connect with like-minded developers.

Join the server today

Click or share the public invite link to join. It's also linked to on Payload's GitHub repo.

What is Discord?

Discord is an app that lets users communicate over text chat, voice, video and screen sharing. It's totally free to sign up and join.

Not a replacement for GitHub Discussions

For the time being, GitHub Discussions will continue to be the primary place for the community to engage with us. This new space has been added for those that prefer this style of communication.