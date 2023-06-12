Managing Array and Block Rows with Ease

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support, it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs, GitHub, or Discord for support.

In this example collection we have two fields, an array field and a custom ui field.

Close 1 const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 2 slug : "example-collection" , 3 fields : [ 4 { 5 name : "arrayField" , 6 type : "array" , 7 fields : [ 8 { 9 name : "textField" , 10 type : "text" , 11 } , 12 ] , 13 } , 14 { 15 type : "ui" , 16 name : "customArrayManager" , 17 admin : { 18 components : { 19 Field : CustomArrayManager , 20 } , 21 } , 22 } , 23 ] , 24 } ;

The ui field’s custom component will allow us to perform actions on the array field. Here is a snippet of what this could look like:

Close 1 import * as React from "react" ; 2 import { useForm } from "payload/components/forms" ; 3 4 export const CustomArrayManager : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { addFieldRow , replaceFieldRow , removeFieldRow } = useForm ( ) ; 6 7 return ( 8 < div style = { { display : "flex" , gap : "10px" } } > 9 <button 10 onClick= { ( ) => { 11 addFieldRow ( { 12 path : "arrayField" , 13 rowIndex : 0 , 14 data : { 15 textField : "text" , 16 } , 17 } ) ; 18 } } 19 type="button" 20 > 21 Add Row 22 </ button > 23 24 <button 25 type="button" 26 onClick= { ( ) => { 27 replaceFieldRow ( { 28 path : "arrayField" , 29 rowIndex : 0 , 30 data : { 31 textField : "updated text" , 32 } , 33 } ) ; 34 } } 35 > 36 Replace Row 37 </ button > 38 39 < button 40 type = " button " 41 onClick = { ( ) => { 42 removeFieldRow ( { 43 path : "arrayField" , 44 rowIndex : 0 , 45 } ) ; 46 } } 47 > 48 Remove Row 49 </ button > 50 </ div > 51 ) ; 52 } ;

To interact with the form data, we now expose a couple helper functions through Payloads useForm hook.

Managing Array rows

addFieldRow You can use this when you want to programmatically add a new row to an array field:

Close 1 const { addFieldRow } = useForm ( ) ; 2 3 return ( 4 < button 5 onClick = { ( ) => { 6 addFieldRow ( { 7 path : "arrayField" , 8 rowIndex : 0 , 9 data : { 10 textField : "text" , 11 } , 12 } ) ; 13 } } 14 type = "button" 15 > 16 Add Row 17 </ button > 18 )

Arguments: path : the path of the field that you want to target. If this was a nested field, you would need to pass the whole path, i.e. outerArrayField.0.innerArrayField

: the path of the field that you want to target. If this was a nested field, you would need to pass the whole path, i.e. rowIndex : (optional) the row index used to insert the data at

: (optional) the row index used to insert the data at data: the new row data replaceFieldRow You can use this when you want to programmatically replace a row within an array field:

Close 1 const { replaceFieldRow } = useForm ( ) ; 2 3 return ( 4 < button 5 onClick = { ( ) => { 6 replaceFieldRow ( { 7 path : "arrayField" , 8 rowIndex : 0 , 9 data : { 10 textField : "updated text" , 11 } , 12 } ) ; 13 } } 14 type = "button" 15 > 16 Replace Row 17 </ button > 18 )

Arguments: path : the path of the field that you want to target. If this was a nested field, you would need to pass the whole path, i.e. outerArrayField.0.innerArrayField

: the path of the field that you want to target. If this was a nested field, you would need to pass the whole path, i.e. rowIndex : the index of the row that you want to replace

: the index of the row that you want to replace data: the replacement row data removeFieldRow To be used when you want to programmatically remove a row from an array field:

Close 1 const { removeFieldRow } = useForm ( ) ; 2 3 return ( 4 < button 5 onClick = { ( ) => { 6 removeFieldRow ( { 7 path : "arrayField" , 8 rowIndex : 0 , 9 } ) ; 10 } } 11 type = " button " 12 > 13 Remove Row 14 </ button > 15 )

Arguments: path : the path of the field that you want to target. If this was a nested field, you would need to pass the whole path, i.e. outerArrayField.0.innerArrayField

: the path of the field that you want to target. If this was a nested field, you would need to pass the whole path, i.e. rowIndex: the index of the row that you want to remove Managing Block rows The implementation for blocks is identical to arrays, just be sure to pass blockType in the data object. Here is another simple collection example we have a blocks field and our custom ui field:

Close 1 const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 2 slug : "example-collection" , 3 fields : [ 4 { 5 name : "blocksField" , 6 type : "blocks" , 7 blocks : [ 8 { 9 slug : "textBlock" , 10 fields : [ 11 { 12 name : "textField" , 13 type : "text" , 14 } , 15 ] 16 } , 17 ] , 18 } , 19 { 20 type : "ui" , 21 name : "customArrayManager" , 22 admin : { 23 components : { 24 Field : CustomArrayManager , 25 } , 26 } , 27 } , 28 ] , 29 } ;

addFieldRow You can use this just like in the array example, just pass the blockType along with the row data:

Close 1 const { addFieldRow } = useForm ( ) ; 2 3 return ( 4 < button 5 onClick = { ( ) => { 6 addFieldRow ( { 7 path : "blocks" , 8 rowIndex : 0 , 9 data : { 10 blockType : "textBlock" , 11 textField : "block text" , 12 } , 13 } ) ; 14 } } 15 type = "button" 16 > 17 Add Block 18 </ button > 19 )

replaceFieldRow You can use this just like in the array example, just pass the blockType along with the row data:

Close 1 const { replaceFieldRow } = useForm ( ) ; 2 3 return ( 4 < button 5 onClick = { ( ) => { 6 replaceFieldRow ( { 7 path : "blocks" , 8 rowIndex : 0 , 9 data : { 10 blockType : "textBlock" , 11 textField : "updated block text" , 12 } , 13 } ) ; 14 } } 15 type = "button" 16 > 17 Replace Block 18 </ button > 19 )

removeFieldRow This is the exact same for array and block fields.

Adding nested data If you are looking to add a child row to a non-existent row, you will need to use the addFieldRow for the parent row. You can pass the entire data shape through and that will create both the parent and child rows.

Recap This is a bit of a technical update, but I think this feature warrants it because of the potential power it holds. With this you can easily manage blocks and arrays to fit your custom needs. You could create a custom component where the user selects a block type from a dropdown, writes a prompt and then you programmatically insert generated data that fits the block type into the form.

There are a lot of possibilities when extending Payload, the goal is to make it easier. Learn more Payloads react hooks docs