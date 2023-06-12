Managing Array and Block Rows with Ease

In this example collection we have two fields, an array field and a custom ui field.
The ui field’s custom component will allow us to perform actions on the array field. Here is a snippet of what this could look like:
To interact with the form data, we now expose a couple helper functions through Payloads useForm hook.
You can use this when you want to programmatically add a new row to an array field:
Arguments:
outerArrayField.0.innerArrayField
You can use this when you want to programmatically replace a row within an array field:
Arguments:
outerArrayField.0.innerArrayField
To be used when you want to programmatically remove a row from an array field:
Arguments:
outerArrayField.0.innerArrayField
The implementation for blocks is identical to arrays, just be sure to pass
blockType in the data object. Here is another simple collection example we have a blocks field and our custom ui field:
You can use this just like in the array example, just pass the blockType along with the row data:
You can use this just like in the array example, just pass the blockType along with the row data:
This is the exact same for array and block fields.
This is a bit of a technical update, but I think this feature warrants it because of the potential power it holds. With this you can easily manage blocks and arrays to fit your custom needs. You could create a custom component where the user selects a block type from a dropdown, writes a prompt and then you programmatically insert generated data that fits the block type into the form.
There are a lot of possibilities when extending Payload, the goal is to make it easier.
Learn more