Create custom forms with the official Form Builder Plugin

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support , it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs , GitHub , or Discord for support.

When building a new website, finding a forms provider can feel like just one more hassle to deal with.

Not to mention getting forms to render properly on your site with an iframe is a straight up nightmare.

If you're using HubSpot’s iframe forms, customization options are limited, making it difficult to match the look and feel of your website. The result? Disjointed and out-of-place looking forms.

If you try rendering Wordpress’ Gravity Forms on a headless website, you’ll be faced with HTML spaghetti and a complicated API. All in all, this leads to a complex setup and usage that can be overwhelming.

That’s why we developed Payload’s Form Builder plugin. With full control over your front-end and a consistent API, you can avoid exhausting tasks and get the functionality you need out of the box without any headaches.

Plus, you don’t have to pay like you do for Gravity Forms or worry about embedding any iframes. Our form builder plugin gives you complete control over your design, so you can create custom forms that match your website seamlessly.

Our goal is to make life easier for engineers who have been dealing with this painful process for years. We want to provide a straightforward plugin that gives you all the freedom to create any custom form you need.

How it works

Once you’ve installed and added the plugin to your Payload instance, you’ll see two new collections: Forms and Form Submissions .

The Forms collection is where you’ll store all your different forms, while the Form Submissions collection is where all form submissions will be stored. This allows you to keep track of all form submissions in one place and view them easily when needed.

Forms Collection

The bulk of your form creation tasks will be carried out within the Forms collection. It’s built on the blocks field type, where each block represents a different field type (such as select, text, and checkbox).

If you configure a payment processor like Stripe, you can also use the payment field type to accept payments directly within your forms.

In addition to the standard form fields, you can also create completely custom and dynamic emails using the Forms collection. This allows you to personalize the emails sent to users when they submit a form and tailor them to your specific needs.

Form Submissions Collection

Our new submissions collection is designed to accept JSON submissions and automatically validate the incoming data against the corresponding form. This ensures that all data submitted through the form is accurate and formatted correctly.

Payments / Emails

One of our unique field types is the Payment field type, which gives you complete flexibility when adding payment fields to your forms. This field comes with a variety of options to ensure that your payment processing works smoothly and seamlessly.

Our plugin also integrates smoothly with our email configuration, which is defined in your payload.init() method inside your server.ts file. Once the email configuration is set up, the plugin will read from the config and handle all emails being sent. This makes it easy to manage all email communications related to your forms, without having to work out manually configuring email settings. You can find out more about email configuration in Payload's email documentation.

Demo

To see the simplicity of the form builder plugin in action, you can easily launch the example demo from Payload’s repository, located in the examples folder.

Form Builder CMS Implementation

To use the plugin in your CMS, simply import the package into your Payload config file and add it to your plugins array.