Author
Sandro
Sandro Wegmann
@10xMediaGmbH

How to migrate from Contentful to Payload, a Next.js native CMS & app framework

Migrating from Contentful to Payload? This is a deep dive into how to migrate a Contentful project to Payload 3.0.

We see quite a few people moving from Contentful to Payload, so in this this video, we take an in-depth look at how to migrate a Contentful project into Payload.

Even if you're not currently migrating, stick around—you’ll pick up some valuable tips about Payload and some of its powerful features.

First, we dive into why you might want to switch to Payload. As a primer, Payload is an open-source, TypeScript-based headless CMS and application framework—it lets you configure everything through code, so no need to click through endless UIs.

As a reminder: as a SaaS, Contentful controls your data. Because it's open source, you can self-host Payload, so your data remains with you. This is a critical infrastructure difference between the two solutions.

Plus, Payload's block system offers immense flexibility, allowing you to create dynamic page layouts easily.

The video covers everything step-by-step, starting with exporting your data from Contentful using their CLI, setting up a Payload project, and creating collections, blocks, and globals to match your existing structure.

We also address more complex challenges like migrating rich text content, handling media files, and setting up reusable templates.

By the end, you’ll have a fully functional Payload setup that simplifies content management while giving you more control and flexibility.

Whether you’re migrating from Contentful or exploring Payload for the first time, this walkthrough shows just how powerful Payload can be.