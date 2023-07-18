InterfaceName: Generating Composable GraphQL and TypeScript Types

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support, it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs, GitHub, or Discord for support.

InterfaceName in TypeScript The generation of schemas and types within Payload has always been simple. For GraphQL, you run yarn payload generate:graphqlschema and a GraphQL schema is created. For TypeScript, you run yarn payload generate:types and a type definition file is created. While this process works well, it can become tedious when working with deeply nested types. With the new interfaceName property, you can create a reusable type that gets hoisted to the top level in your generated TS and GraphQL files. This new pattern really shines in TypeScript when creating blocks. Here we have an example Pages config, it has a blocks field named layout with two blocks to choose from.

Close 1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'pages' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 type : 'blocks' , 8 name : 'layout' , 9 blocks : [ { 10 slug : 'sectionHeader' , 11 interfaceName : 'SectionHeaderBlock' , 12 13 fields : [ 14 { 15 type : 'text' , 16 name : 'heading' , 17 } 18 ] , 19 } , 20 { 21 slug : 'form' , 22 interfaceName : 'FormBlock' , 23 24 fields : [ 25 { 26 type : 'text' , 27 name : 'title' , 28 } 29 ] , 30 } ] , 31 } 32 ] , 33 } 34

In the past the above collection config would generate the following typescript types:

Close 1 2 3 export interface Page { 4 layout : ( { 5 heading : string ; 6 blockType : 'sectionHeader' ; 7 id ? : string ; 8 blockName ? : string ; 9 } | { 10 title : string ; 11 blockType : 'form' ; 12 id ? : string ; 13 blockName ? : string ; 14 } ) [ ] 15 } 16 17 18 19 20 21 type SectionHeaderBlock = Extract < Page [ 'layout' ] [ 0 ] , { blockType : 'sectionHeader' } >

You no longer need to create the custom type yourself, you can now use interfaceName and Payload will generate top level types for you. Using this approach means the typescript type is no longer tied to the Pages collection and you can name it uniquely.

Close 1 2 3 export interface Page { 4 layout : ( SectionHeaderBlock | FormBlock ) [ ] 5 } 6 7 8 9 10 11 export interface SectionHeaderBlock { 12 heading : string ; 13 id ? : string ; 14 blockName ? : string ; 15 blockType : 'sectionHeader' ; 16 } 17 export interface FormBlock { 18 title : string ; 19 id ? : string ; 20 blockName ? : string ; 21 blockType : 'form' ; 22 }

This is super powerful. Using the component based approach to build your frontends should be pretty intuitive using this feature. In the above case you could build a SectionHeadingBlock and a FormBlock component, import the types that you generated and you are set up for success. No more needing to extract the types from the parent collection. InterfaceName in GraphQL This new feature is just as useful in GraphQL. Let's say you want to fragment parts of a group field for reusability. The following collection configs, Pages and Posts, both use a shared field:

Close 1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 const SharedMetaField = { 4 type : 'group' , 5 name : 'metadata' , 6 interfaceName : 'SharedMetadata' , 7 8 fields : [ 9 { 10 type : 'text' , 11 name : 'title' , 12 } , 13 { 14 type : 'text' , 15 name : 'description' , 16 } , 17 { 18 type : 'text' , 19 name : 'keywords' , 20 } 21 ] 22 } 23 24 const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 25 slug : 'pages' , 26 fields : [ SharedMetaField ] , 27 } 28 29 const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 30 slug : 'posts' , 31 fields : [ SharedMetaField ] , 32 } 33

When interfaceName is not used, the GraphQL Schema generated looks like:

Close 1 2 3 type Pages { 4 id : String 5 metadata : Pages_Metadata 6 updatedAt : DateTime 7 createdAt : DateTime 8 } 9 10 type Pages_Metadata { 11 title : String 12 description : String 13 keywords : String 14 } 15 16 type Posts { 17 id : String 18 metadata : Posts_Metadata 19 updatedAt : DateTime 20 createdAt : DateTime 21 } 22 23 type Posts_Metadata { 24 title : String 25 description : String 26 keywords : String 27 }

And when interfaceName is used, the GraphQL Schema will look like:

Close 1 2 3 type Pages { 4 id : String 5 metadata : SharedMetadata 6 updatedAt : DateTime 7 createdAt : DateTime 8 } 9 10 type Posts { 11 id : String 12 metadata : SharedMetadata 13 updatedAt : DateTime 14 createdAt : DateTime 15 } 16 17 type SharedMetadata { 18 title : String 19 description : String 20 keywords : String 21 }

This unlocks the ability to create fragments to use within your GraphQL queries:

Close 1 const PARTIAL_META = gql ` 2 fragment PartialMeta on SharedMetadata { 3 title 4 description 5 } 6 ` 7 const query = gql ` 8 Pages { 9 metadata : { 10 ... PartialMeta 11 } 12 } 13 Posts { 14 metadata : { 15 ... PartialMeta 16 } 17 } 18 ` 19

Overall I think this is a small but big win pushing Payload’s type systems further. This is nice when you need to hoist a custom type up to the top for any reason. This is now available for block , array , group and named-tab fields. Here is a link to the PR if you want to take a closer look. Wrap up The interfaceName property gives you more control as a developer. Type composability can be made much simpler, no need to extract deeply nested types. Learn More Typescript Type generation

