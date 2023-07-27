Error Management Magic: Introducing the Sentry Plugin for Payload

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support, it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs, GitHub, or Discord for support.

What is error tracking and why does it matter? Error tracking is the process of meticulously collecting and analyzing errors that occur within your application. With a strong error tracking solution, you open the door to a plethora of benefits that will elevate the overall quality of your project. A good error tracking solution will allow you to... Prioritize and address errors ensuring that the most important errors are fixed first

Identify recurring errors and patterns earlier and prevent them from snowballing

Save valuable time when it comes to debugging and troubleshooting errors

Increase application reliability and reduce downtime

Improve the overall developer and user experience Ultimately, error tracking serves as a key component in driving the overall quality of your software. By addressing issues promptly, improving reliability, and optimizing the development process, you can deliver a product that takes software development to new heights.





Sentry: The Error Monitoring Powerhouse Sentry is a leading, feature-rich, open-source platform for error and performance monitoring. With minimal setup, you can start capturing valuable data from your application and access it through Sentry's comprehensive and easy to use dashboard. Here is a glance at their awesome features: Error tracking : Get detailed reports with stack traces, environment data, and user info

: Get detailed reports with stack traces, environment data, and user info Performance monitoring : Including user interactions, network requests, and other performance metrics

: Including user interactions, network requests, and other performance metrics Release tracking and health monitoring : Keep tabs on releases and monitor application health with ease

: Keep tabs on releases and monitor application health with ease Cross-project visibility : Sentry lets you manage and monitor errors across all multiple apps from one central platform

: Sentry lets you manage and monitor errors across all multiple apps from one central platform Custom dashboards : Access the metrics that matter most to you and personalize the dashboard to your needs

: Access the metrics that matter most to you and personalize the dashboard to your needs Notifications and email alerts: Add and customize alerts so you'll be the first to know when something is happening And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Sentry's features empowers you to manage errors with extreme efficiency, saving time and resources while delivering a top user experience.



Step-by-Step Plugin Integration Guide Let’s walkthrough the setup process for the Sentry-Payload plugin:

1. Installing the Plugin Navigate to your Payload app then install the plugin using Yarn or NPM:

Close 1 yarn add @payloadcms / plugin - sentry 2 3 npm i @payloadcms / plugin - sentry

2. Creating a Sentry Account: If you don't have a Sentry account already, it's time to create one. Head over to Sentry and create an account. The registration process is straightforward and will only take a few minutes.

3. Locating Your DSN: The DSN (Data Source Name) is a unique identifier that connects your application to Sentry. After creating your Sentry account, you can find your project's DSN in the project settings or configuration section.



4. Add DSN to your Payload Config file By this step, you should have the plugin installed and your DSN identifier ready. Navigate to your payload.config() file and add the plugin along with your DSN:

Close 1 const config = buildConfig ( { 2 plugins : [ 3 sentry ( { 4 dsn : 'your-dsn-string-here' , 5 } ) , 6 ] 7 } ) ; 8

5. Configure additional options (not required) These options allow you to fine-tune the Sentry integration to your specific needs: init : ClientOptions | optional Sentry allows a variety of options to be passed into the Sentry.init() function, see the full list of options here. requestHandler : RequestHandlerOptions | optional Accepts options that let you decide what data should be included in the event sent to Sentry, checkout the options here. captureErrors: number[] | optional By default, Sentry.errorHandler will capture only errors with a status code of 500 or higher. To capture additional error codes, pass the values as numbers in an array. Pass any of these options to the plugin like so:

Close 1 const config = buildConfig ( { 2 plugins : [ 3 sentry ( { 4 dsn : 'your-dsn-string-here' , 5 options : { 6 init : { 7 debug : true , 8 environment : 'development' , 9 tracesSampleRate : 1.0 , 10 } , 11 requestHandler : { 12 serverName : false , 13 user : [ "email" ] , 14 } , 15 captureErrors : [ 400 , 403 , 404 ] , 16 } 17 } ) , 18 ] 19 } ) ; 20

Take it for a spin Once you have the plugin installed and configured, Sentry will be ready to start capturing errors for you. So let’s take this plugin for a test drive by intentionally triggering an error: Start your Payload app with yarn dev Navigate to the login page in your browser Instead of using your valid credentials, enter an incorrect password This should throw the following error: AuthenticationError: The email or password provided is incorrect Go to sentry.io and select the project associated with the DSN in your payload.config() See the new error in your dashboard, click into it for more detail