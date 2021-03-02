Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Our New Free Forever Personal Plan

Our New Free Forever Personal Plan
We are announcing new product tiers—most exciting of which is that Payload CMS now offers a free Personal plan

The Payload team has taken every piece of feedback to heart since we launched. We're elated with the positive reception overall. One recurring topic has been making Payload more accessible to individual developers; we want Payload to be an easy choice for portfolio sites and individual projects. With that, we're announcing the brand new, free-forever Personal tier.

Every solo founder is faced with a ton of decisions—most critical of all is how to best use capital. We made one decision easy. Our personal plan is a completely free option for users to have a fully featured, headless CMS, on an individual basis.

Pricing Philosophy

As a self-hosted CMS, Payload doesn't have any business in how many user roles, content types or API requests your app handles. We don't want to take away functionality from solo developers. So, we’re launching a new and totally free Personal plan for individual developers that places absolutely no restrictions on what Payload features you get. It’s perfect for portfolio sites, personal projects, or APIs that will only ever have one admin panel user.

Building on that, the Team tier gives access to the admin panel up to five users. For larger teams we have the Pro option that removes the user limits entirely. With Pro, you can add as many users to enjoy the authoring experience as you wish.

See our pricing page for all the details.

