Our New Free Forever Personal Plan

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support , it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs , GitHub , or Discord for support.

This article is outdated. Payload is now open-source . You can also check out Payload Cloud .

The Payload team has taken every piece of feedback to heart since we launched. We're elated with the positive reception overall. One recurring topic has been making Payload more accessible to individual developers; we want Payload to be an easy choice for portfolio sites and individual projects. With that, we're announcing the brand new, free-forever Personal tier.

Every solo founder is faced with a ton of decisions—most critical of all is how to best use capital. We made one decision easy. Our personal plan is a completely free option for users to have a fully featured, headless CMS, on an individual basis.