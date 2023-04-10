Q2 2023—what's next for Payload?

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support , it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs , GitHub , or Discord for support.

Before talking about the future, I'm compelled to take a second and reflect on everything the Payload team and its community has just launched. I spent this past weekend decompressing and looking back on everything, and I'm intensely thankful to everyone that's helped push Payload so hard over the past few months.

There was so much more behind the scenes didn't get a spotlight. In addition to the launch day topics, Payload itself went through some significant changes, and we completed a ton of stuff from our roadmap. Here are a few examples:

JSON field

Dramatically improved TypeScript experience

Loading UI enhancements

Drawer UI

Refactored, more minimal Local API

Adding uploads within Rich Text

Document-specific access control reflected in UI

Tabs field now stores its "last accessed" tab in user preferences

Lots more

Add on the fact that we launched Payload Cloud, bulk operations, community help, serverless, and our ecommerce boilerplate. That's quite the quarter. And we're only ten people. Most all of our competitors have 100+ employees. What will our bandwidth look like as a team when we're 100+ employees?

Rewind ~6 months and the first thing I'd say I like about the "Launch Week" idea is that it helps you make an "event"—something that happens that your community can rally around. But ask me today, and I'll tell you something different.

In hindsight, it's clear to me that the biggest value comes from our team's self-imposed commitments to hit our deadlines and deliver on what we set off to do, when we set off to do it.

What's next

Well, not gonna lie, it's time to just take it easy for a few days. Maybe go outside. After that we're going to hit it hard again. The first thing we plan to do is to renew our focus on our community. Our goal will be to exponentially multiply our involvement in Discord / GitHub community help. We want to make sure that everyone that has a question finds an answer.

We're also going to begin introducing more programs for involving community voices more like Office Hours, Community Q&A, and more. But outside of the community initiatives themselves, we've got some big things on the radar.

Semantic versioning and LTS

I've been around the web for a while and have seen conversations where devs will make "concessions" about a product being open-source. A flawed mentality exists, stating that you should expect a certain amount of rough edges with OSS, and that it's inherent with a community-driven product. But I fundamentally disagree with that. Look at Red Hat or Postgres. People absolutely do not expect rough edges with those products.