Add Dynamic Descriptions to Customize the Editor

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support , it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs , GitHub , or Discord for support.

Descriptions are useful for giving contextual information to help content authors in the admin UI. They can be set with static text or made to give dynamic feedback to support a variety of use cases. You can configure descriptions on fields, collections and globals.

All the description properties support three types:

String

Function returning a string

React Component to be rendered

Let us explore some examples that represent real-world use cases.

Field Descriptions