Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Author
Dan Ribbens headshot
Dan Ribbens

Add Dynamic Descriptions to Customize the Editor

Author
Dan Ribbens headshot
Dan Ribbens
Add Dynamic Descriptions to Customize the Editor
Add Dynamic Descriptions to Customize the Editor
Descriptions can now be added to the admin UI on Fields, Globals and Collections

Descriptions are useful for giving contextual information to help content authors in the admin UI. They can be set with static text or made to give dynamic feedback to support a variety of use cases. You can configure descriptions on fields, collections and globals.

All the description properties support three types:

  • String
  • Function returning a string
  • React Component to be rendered

Let us explore some examples that represent real-world use cases.

Field Descriptions

On most field types the description will be displayed immediately after the input; Field types arrayblock, and group will show the description below the label. A collection configured with simple text field descriptions would look like the following:

1
{
2
// ... collapsed
3
fields: [
4
{
5
name: 'Order Details',
6
type: 'group',
7
admin: {
8
description: 'Customer can view this information'
9
},
10
fields: [
11
{
12
name: 'customerName',
13
type: 'text'
14
},
15
{
16
name: 'shipDate',
17
type: 'date',
18
admin: {
19
description: 'Date when package label was created',
20
width: '50%',
21
date: {
22
pickerAppearance: 'dayOnly'
23
}
24
}
25
},
26
// ... collapsed
27
]
28
}
29
]
30
}

Now anyone in the editing screen can understand exactly what is being represented.

Payload CMS Field Description Screenshot

Dynamic Field Descriptions

As useful as static text can be, the editing experience can be further enhanced using functions or full react components. The Payload docs has examples for both.

Using a function:

1
const labelField = {
2
name: 'label',
3
type: 'text',
4
maxLength: 20,
5
admin: {
6
description: ({ value }) => (
7
typeof value === 'string' ? `${20 - value.length} characters left` : ''
8
)
9
}
10
};

Or a react component:

1
const CharacterCount: React.FC = ({ value }) => (
2
<div>
3
Character count:
4
{' '}
5
{ value?.length || 0 }
6
</div>
7
);
8
9
const descriptionField = {
10
name: 'description',
11
type: 'textarea',
12
admin: {
13
description: CharacterCount,
14
},
15
};

Using these descriptions on your fields, the admin UI gives feedback as the user enters information.

Payload CMS Dynamic Field Descriptions Example

Collection Descriptions

They do not support passing in a value, but otherwise work the same as field descriptions. By using the description on a collection, the editor can gain knowledge about how the data is used.

Payload CMS Collection Description

A special case for collections with uploads is that the description also gets displayed on the modals for new file and selecting from existing.

Payload CMS New Media Upload Example

Global Descriptions

Descriptions can also be added to the edit screen on a Global beneath the label. Again, you can use this to explain extra details to the editor.

1
slug: 'navigation',
2
admin: {
3
description: 'Manage the website navbar and mobile menus',
4
},
5
// ...collapsed
6
}
Payload CMS Global Field Description Example

Building Further

Writing helpful descriptions for users can reduce the need for training or add that extra polish to impress a client. You can help users be more comfortable in a system by providing relevant explanations. Not only that, you might find your own descriptions useful when you come back in after being gone a long time.

Want to share an idea or ask the community? We love hearing from you in the Github discussions.