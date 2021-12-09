New Feature - Auto-generate TypeScript Interfaces

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support, it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs, GitHub, or Discord for support.

We've been working hard at making Payload + TypeScript a match made in heaven, and with its newest version ( 0.13.6 ), building in TypeScript just got a lot better. Most notably, we've shipped a new command that allows you to generate TypeScript types automatically from all your Global and Collection configs:

Close 1 payload generate : types

You can run this command whenever you need to regenerate your types, and then you can use these types in your Payload code directly. For an example of how powerful this is, let's look at the following example config:

Close 1 const config : Config = { 2 serverURL : process . env . PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL , 3 admin : { 4 user : 'users' , 5 } , 6 collections : [ 7 { 8 slug : 'users' , 9 fields : [ 10 { 11 name : 'name' , 12 type : 'text' , 13 required : true , 14 } 15 ] 16 } , 17 { 18 slug : 'posts' , 19 admin : { 20 useAsTitle : 'title' , 21 } , 22 fields : [ 23 { 24 name : 'title' , 25 type : 'text' , 26 } , 27 { 28 name : 'author' , 29 type : 'relationship' , 30 relationTo : 'users' , 31 } , 32 { 33 name : 'status' , 34 type : 'select' , 35 required : true , 36 options : [ 'published' , 'draft' ] , 37 } 38 ] 39 } 40 ] 41 }

By generating types, we'll end up with a file containing the following two TypeScript interfaces:

Close 1 export interface User { 2 id : string ; 3 name : string ; 4 email ? : string ; 5 resetPasswordToken ? : string ; 6 resetPasswordExpiration ? : string ; 7 loginAttempts ? : number ; 8 lockUntil ? : string ; 9 } 10 11 export interface Post { 12 id : string ; 13 title ? : string ; 14 author ? : string | User ; 15 status : 'published' | 'draft' 16 }

All of your fields are automatically converted into their TypeScript equivalent properties. Even relationship fields are typed properly and will reference your other collection interfaces accurately. Customizing the output path of your generated types Specifying where you want your types to be generated is easy. Just add a property to your Payload config:

Close 1 { 2 3 typescript : { 4 outputFile : path . resolve ( __dirname , './generated-types.ts' ) , 5 } , 6 }

The above example places your types next to your Payload config itself as the file generated-types.ts . By default, the file will be output to your current working directory as payload-types.ts . Using generics in your Payload app functions By providing the types to your hook, access control and validation functions your code editor can now give you typeahead suggestions. Writing code with autocompletion from TypeScript vastly improves the developer experience. To demonstrate some of the new TypeScript functionality that Payload offers, let's build a way to automatically set the author of a Posts collection to the currently logged-in user if no author is manually set. Here is an example of a Field hook for the author field of the above Posts collection:

Close 1 import { FieldHook } from 'payload/types' ; 2 import { Post , User } from '../generated-types' ; 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 const populateAuthor : FieldHook < Post , Post [ 'author' ] > = ( args ) => { 12 const { 13 value , 14 originalDoc , 15 data , 16 operation , 17 req , 18 } = args ; 19 20 21 22 if ( operation === 'create' && ! value ) { 23 return req . user . id ; 24 } 25 26 27 return value ; 28 }