Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Author
James Mikrut headshot
James Mikrut
@JamesMikrut

Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 2 - CSS Framework, Baseline Grid, NextJS Structure

Author
James Mikrut headshot
James Mikrut
@JamesMikrut
Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 2 - CSS Framework, Baseline Grid, NextJS Structure
Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 2 - CSS Framework, Baseline Grid, NextJS Structure
This is Episode 2 in a series that takes you through how to build a high-end website from a design agency's perspective using Payload, TypeScript, and statically rendered NextJS.

If you missed the first episode, I'd highly recommend going back and watching that one before jumping in here. In that first episode, we covered a lot of ground, including the setup of the entire Payload CMS needed to drive the content of the website.

In that first episode, we defined all Collections and Globals necessary as well as went in-depth with layout-building Block definitions.

Now, in Episode 2, we're ready to start work on the frontend. In this episode, we dive into how to build a lightweight but powerful CSS framework that we'll rely on through the entire site. We'll define breakpoints, media queries, typography, colors, a global reset, and finally - a really awesome way to build a baseline grid using rems.


Table of Contents

Give Payload a shot

If you're a JS / TS developer and haven't given Payload a shot yet yet, you should take a peek at our Free license right now. Payload's developer experience is second to none and it just feels right to build sites and apps with it.

Feedback welcome

As always, let us know what you think about the video - and about Payload!