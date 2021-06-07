Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 3 - Header & Footer, Hamburger Menu, Animating SVGs

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support , it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs , GitHub , or Discord for support.

In this episode, we're diving deep into React. You'll learn how a design agency organizes its components and you'll start to see a lot of the CSS boilerplate that we defined in Episode 2 start being put to use. We're going to build and animate the Header, Footer, and Mega Menu—all in React and TypeScript.









Table of Contents

0:00​ - Intro

3:33 - The logo - an SVG React component

12:02- Animating the hamburger button

25:13​ - Retrieving menu global data from Payload

32:27- Building the main menu

38:48- Building a CMSLink component

48:25- The animated "Let's Talk" SVG call to action

55:35- Building the Footer

1:14:06- Outro

Use Payload for free

Check out Payload for free, forever. The Personal License gives you everything Payload does, all for free. We think you'll find Payload's developer experience second to none. It just feels right to build sites and apps with it.

Feedback welcome

As always, let us know what you think about the video - and about Payload!