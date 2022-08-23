Handling authentication in Next.js with Payload

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support, it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs, GitHub, or Discord for support.

Payload gives the most complete and flexible way to manage user collections that support all the different authentication needs of your sites. It does so using secure HTTP-only cookies and includes support of boilerplate workflows for password recovery and lockout. You can even use Payload to manage multiple auth collections or build in robust role based access controls. By the end of this article you will have a full understanding of how to implement authentication of users on your frontend NextJS website that can be managed from the admin UI of Payload CMS. Overview There are two code repositories created for this article that will be used as reference. payloadcms/next-auth-frontend—the React app built in NextJS. It is a starter website that includes login and logout routes and forms for login, forgot password and reset password. It also demonstrates how the frontend will call the backend for the authenticated user. payloadcms/next-auth-cms—the Payload CMS app setup to handle the database, storing user credentials, and the APIs for handling the REST or GraphQL requests that our auth example is built on. You can follow the getting started sections of each repo provided. Setup should only take a few minutes for each. The seeding functions are called from the onInit function found in the payload.config.ts of our next-auth-cms app. By starting the server you should already have both an admin user and a customer, as defined by each role and also a home page. User Auth Since the user has already been created in the onInit function, we should be able to start both frontend and backend services, open the browser to the locally running site to see the landing page. We haven't logged in yet and the UI reflects that.

If we were to look at the browser inspection tools showing network traffic and refresh the page, we'd see a call being made to backend that identifies the user state. The route is a GET request to /api/users/me on the backend which at this point simply returned user: null . That call has been defined as a useEffect built into the Auth Provider component of auth-next-frontend under /components/Auth/index.ts . It is helpful to understand that the user in this auth context at any given time may be one of three states: undefined , before the query has finished, null as a guest, or the successful user object being returned.

Close 1 useEffect ( ( ) => { 2 const fetchMe = async ( ) => { 3 const result = await fetch ( ` ${ process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL } /api/users/me ` , { 4 5 credentials : 'include' , 6 } ) 7 . then ( ( req ) => req . json ( ) ) ; 8 setUser ( result . user || null ) ; 9 } ; 10 fetchMe ( ) ; 11 } , [ ] ) ;

Getting the correct user back from the API request is possible because of the http cookie included in the fetch request which Payload APIs are automatically built and ready to handle for us. Login Now that we have enjoyed lurking as a guest, let's go over login. From the screenshot we have a basic form that does the work of sending the entered credentials to the auth provider by calling the login from useAuth .

The login form can be found in the /pages/login/index.ts of auth-next-frontend and handles basic error messages but is otherwise left as simple as possible. Account management and access control Assuming we were successful in entering the user credentials we should be at the /account page. This form is used to send updates on the user collection of the logged in user. There isn't any API work to be done since Payload already takes care of that for us and can be done with GraphQL or REST as we've done here. Now we are able to make further calls to the API endpoints from our authenticated frontend. The API will read the user in a stateless way and execute the access control for the user needed for that request.

Checking into the backend code now, the user collection in next-auth-cms has access defined so that Bob or an Admin role are the only ones able to read or update the user. Logout The logout functionality is very similar to login except that we set the user in the frontend state to null on completion. The backend API will no longer accept requests from the authentication cookie that was originally returned from logging in. Create Account Now that we are no longer authenticated as bob. We can create a new account. Here is the code that handles submitting the create-account form.

Close 1 const onSubmit = useCallback ( async ( data : FormData ) => { 2 const response = await fetch ( ` ${ process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL } /api/users ` , { 3 method : 'POST' , 4 body : JSON . stringify ( data ) , 5 headers : { 6 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 7 } , 8 } ) 9 10 if ( response . ok ) { 11 12 await login ( { 13 email : data . email , 14 password : data . password 15 } ) ; 16 17 18 setSuccess ( true ) ; 19 20 21 setError ( '' ) 22 } else { 23 setError ( 'There was a problem creating your account. Please try again later.' ) ; 24 } 25 } , [ ] ) ;