How to Build Your Own Payload Plugin

To use the plugin template run
npx create-payload-app@latest -t plugin -n my-new-plugin directly in your terminal or clone the repo from GitHub.
This new template comes with everything you need to build a full life-cycle plugin:
The purpose of this template is to help you jumpstart building your own Plugin, while providing all the tools that will support your plugin from development to production.
To get started, all you need is:
In the payload-plugin-template, you will see a common file structure that is used across all plugins:
In the root folder, you will see various files that relate to the configuration of the plugin. We set up our environment in a similar manner in Payload core and across other projects, so hopefully these will look familiar:
* IMPORTANT: You will need to modify these files.
The purpose of the dev folder is to provide a sanitized local Payload project – so you can run and test your plugin while you are actively developing it.
Do not store any of the plugin functionality in this folder - it is purely an environment to assist you with developing the plugin.
If you’re starting from scratch, you can easily setup a dev environment like this:
If you’re using the plugin template, the dev folder is built out for you and the
samplePlugin has already been installed in
dev/payload.config().
You can add to the
dev/payload.config and build out the dev project as needed to test your plugin.
When you’re ready to start development, navigate into this folder with
cd dev
And then start the project with
yarn dev and pull up
http://localhost:3000/ in your browser.
Another benefit of the dev folder is that you have the perfect environment established for testing.
A good test suite is essential to ensure quality and stability in your plugin. Payload typically uses Jest; a popular testing framework, widely used for testing JavaScript and particularly for applications built with React.
Jest organizes tests into test suites and cases. We recommend creating tests based on the expected behavior of your plugin from start to finish. Read more about tests in the Jest documentation.
The plugin template provides a stubbed out test suite at
dev/plugin.spec.ts which is ready to go - just add in your own test conditions.
It is a good habit to seed data for each test, this isolates them and ensures they are repeatable. You can see in the example above how easy this is to do with the local API payload offers.
In the plugin template, you can navigate to
dev/src/server.ts and see an example seed function.
A sample seed function has been created for you at
dev/src/seed – update this file with additional data as needed.
Now that we have our environment setup and dev project ready to go - it’s time to build the plugin.
index.ts
First up, the
src/index.ts file - this is where the plugin should be imported from. It is best practice not to build the plugin directly in this file, instead we use this to export the plugin and types from their respective files.
Plugin.ts
To reiterate, the essence of a payload plugin is simply to extend the payload config - and that is exactly what we are doing in this file.
First, you need to receive the existing payload config along with any plugin options.
Then set the variable
config to be equal to a copy of the existing config.
From here, you can extend the config as you wish.
Finally, you return the config and that is it!
Spread syntax (or the spread operator) is a feature in JavaScript that uses the dot notation (...) to spread elements from arrays, strings, or objects into various contexts.
We are going to use spread syntax to allow us to add data to existing arrays without losing the existing data. It is crucial to spread the existing data correctly – else this can cause adverse behavior and conflicts with Payload config and other plugins.
Let’s say you want to build a plugin that adds a new collection:
First, you need to spread the
config.collections to ensure that we don’t lose the existing collections. Then you can add any additional collections, just as you would in a regular payload config.
This same logic is applied to other properties like admin, globals, hooks:
Some properties will be slightly different to extend, for instance the onInit property:
If you wish to add to the onInit, you must include the async/await. We don’t use spread syntax in this case, instead you must await the existing onInit before running additional functionality.
In the template, we have stubbed out a basic
onInitExtension file that you can use, if not needed feel free to delete it.
If any of your files use server only packages such as fs, stripe, nodemailer, etc, they will need to be removed from the browser bundle. To do that you can alias the file imports with webpack.
When files are bundled for the browser the import paths are essentially crawled to determine what files to include in the bundle. To prevent the server only files from making it into the bundle, we can alias their import paths to a file that can be included in the browser. This will short-circuit the import path crawling and ensure browser only code is bundled.
Webpack is another part of the payload.config that can be a little more tricky to extend. To help here, the template includes a webpack.ts file which takes care of spreading the existing webpack, so you can just add your new stuff:
If your plugin has options, you should define and provide types for these options in a separate file which gets exported from the main
index.ts.
If possible, include JSDoc comments to describe the options and their types. This allows a developer to see details about the options in their editor.
The Payload plugin template provides a fully fitted plugin environment so you can simply focus on building out your feature and get to coding quicker. You can use the template by running npx
create-payload-app@latest -t plugin -n my-new-plugin directly in your terminal or by cloning the template directly from GitHub.
For a full life-cycle plugin, it is essential that best practices are followed and testing is thoroughly considered. With the template, you will be able to build out the existing test suite with everything you need.
To learn more about plugins, checkout the plugin documentation. For more on working with the template and best practices, head over to our new plugin template docs.
If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to reach out - happy building 👋