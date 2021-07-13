Build Your Own Role-Based Access Control in Payload

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support, it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs, GitHub, or Discord for support.

A common pattern is Role-Based Access Control. Here, we'll walk you through how to create your own RBAC pattern on both the collection-level and field-level. In more detail, here are the pieces that we will be building: Users collection with role field

field Orders collection Initialize Project We'll be using create-payload-app to build out the initial project. Run npx create-payload-app payload-rbac Select javascript for language Select blank for our template Follow all other prompts This will give us a simple project with a Payload config and Users collection. The structure of the project will be:

Close 1 ├─ payload . config . js 2 └─ collections / 3 └─ Users . js 4 └─ Orders . js

Modify Users Collection First, we will add the role field to our Users collection with 2 options: admin and user .

Close 1 const Users = { 2 slug : 'users' , 3 auth : true , 4 admin : { 5 useAsTitle : 'email' , 6 } , 7 fields : [ 8 { 9 name : 'role' , 10 type : 'select' , 11 options : [ 12 { label : 'Admin' , value : 'admin' } , 13 { label : 'User' , value : 'user' } , 14 ] , 15 required : true , 16 defaultValue : 'user' , 17 } , 18 ] , 19 } ; 20 21 export default Users ;

Create Orders Collection Next, we will create a new Orders.js collection in our collections/ directory and scaffold out basic fields and values - including the createdBy relationship to the user.

Close 1 const Orders = { 2 slug : 'orders' , 3 fields : [ 4 { 5 name : 'items' , 6 type : 'array' , 7 fields : [ 8 { 9 name : 'item' , 10 type : 'text' , 11 } 12 ] 13 } , 14 { 15 name : 'createdBy' , 16 type : 'relationship' , 17 relationTo : 'users' , 18 access : { 19 update : ( ) => false , 20 } , 21 admin : { 22 readOnly : true , 23 position : 'sidebar' , 24 condition : data => Boolean ( data ?. createdBy ) 25 } , 26 } , 27 ] 28 } 29 30 export default Orders ;

The Orders collection has an array field for items and a createdBy field which is a relationship to our Users collection. The createdBy field will feature a strict update access control function so that it can never be changed. Notice we also have a condition function under the createdBy field's access. This will hide createdBy until it has a value. Set the createdBy Attribute Using a Hook Next, we'll add a hook that will run before any order is created. This is done by adding a beforeChange hook to our collection definition.

Close 1 const Orders = { 2 slug : 'orders' , 3 fields : [ 4 5 ] , 6 hooks : { 7 beforeChange : [ 8 ( { req , operation , data } ) => { 9 if ( operation === 'create' ) { 10 if ( req . user ) { 11 data . createdBy = req . user . id ; 12 return data ; 13 } 14 } 15 } , 16 ] , 17 } , 18 }

The logic in this hook sets the createdBy field to be the current user's id value, only if it is on a create operation. This will create a relationship between an order and the user who created it. Access Control Next, the access control for the collection can be defined. Payload's access control is based on functions. An access control function returns either a boolean value to allow/disallow access or it returns a query constraint that filters the data. We want our function to handle a few scenarios: A user has the 'admin' role - access all orders A user created the order - allow access to only those orders Any other user - disallow access

Close 1 const isAdminOrCreatedBy = ( { req : { user } } ) => { 2 3 if ( user && user . role === 'admin' ) { 4 return true ; 5 } 6 7 8 if ( user ) { 9 10 11 return { 12 createdBy : { 13 equals : user . id , 14 } , 15 } ; 16 } 17 18 19 return false ; 20 } ;

Once defined, this function is added to the access property of the collection definition:

Close 1 const Orders = { 2 slug : 'orders' , 3 fields : [ 4 5 ] , 6 access : { 7 read : isAdminOrCreatedBy , 8 update : isAdminOrCreatedBy , 9 delete : isAdminOrCreatedBy , 10 } , 11 hooks : { 12 13 } , 14 }

With this function added to the read , update , and delete access properties, the function will run whenever these operations are attempted on the collection.

Note: Access functions default to requiring a logged-in user. This is why `create` does not need to be defined for this example, since we want any logged in user to be able to create an order.

Put It All Together The last step is to add the collection to our payload.config.js

Close 1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' ; 2 import Orders from './collections/Orders' ; 3 import Users from './collections/Users' ; 4 5 export default buildConfig ( { 6 serverURL : 'http://localhost:3000' , 7 admin : { 8 user : Users . slug , 9 } , 10 collections : [ 11 Users , 12 Orders , 13 ] , 14 } ) ;

Let's verify the functionality: Start up the project by running npm run dev or yarn dev and navigate to http://localhost:3000/admin Create your initial user with the admin role.

Create an Order with the admin user.

Create an additional user with the user role by navigating to the Users collection, selecting Create New, entering an email/password, then saving.

Log out of your admin user by selecting the icon in the bottom left, then log in with the second user.

You'll notice if we go to the Orders collection, no Orders will be shown. This indicates that the access control is working properly.

Create another Order. Note that the current user will be saved to Created By in the sidebar.

Navigate back to Orders list on the dashboard. There will only be the single order created by the current user.

Log out, then back in with your admin user. You should be able to see the original Order as well as the Order created by the second user.

Field Level Access Control With everything working at the collection level, we can carry the concepts further and see how they can be applied at the field level. Suppose we wanted to add a paymentID field only for Admin users. Create an isAdmin function that checks the role as we did earlier.

Close 1 const isAdmin = ( { req : { user } } ) => ( user && user . role === 'admin' ) ;

Add a new field to Orders and set create , read or update access calls to use the isAdmin function.

Close 1 const Orders = { 2 slug : 'orders' , 3 fields : [ 4 5 { 6 name : 'paymentId' , 7 type : 'text' , 8 access : { 9 create : isAdmin , 10 read : isAdmin , 11 update : isAdmin , 12 } , 13 } 14 ] , 15 16 }