Version 0.15.0 Released

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support, it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs, GitHub, or Discord for support.

We've been busy over the past few months. In addition to fixing bugs and adding polish to Payload's APIs and admin panel, we've released a ton of new features—some small, some massive. 0.15.0 is now available on NPM. Payload is now nearing our 1.0 release, and we couldn't be more excited. New Features Versions By far the biggest change that payload@0.15.0 brings is the introduction of Versions, Drafts, and Autosave. Payload now includes a way for you to keep a running history of document changes over time. You can easily go back and compare two versions, and restore changes back to a specific date. It's extremely performant and opting in is super easy.

For more information, check out the docs. Drafts In addition to simply storing changes to your documents over time, Payload now includes a full set of draft functionality where your admins can keep drafts of documents before publishing them. This is super useful when you want to preview changes on your frontend(s) before you actually publish changes, or if you want to build a way to schedule publish dates in the future. You can use Payload's existing Access Control to closely manage what users can publish, what users can only save drafts, who can read draft documents, and much more. Check out the docs for more. Autosave If you've opted into versions and drafts , you can now enable Autosave on your collections so that your editors never lose their work again. It's a powerful but beautifully simple feature that saves progress as your admins work. New ways to customize Admin React components In 0.15.0 , we've introduced a suite of new ways that you can easily customize the Admin UI with custom React components. We now support the following custom components: Custom Admin routes You can now easily inject your own routes and views directly into the Payload UI which allow you to build absolutely anything you can think of. Build custom functionality, reports, and utilities right into the Payload admin UI with ease. Check out the docs for more info. Login BeforeLogin - allows you to inject a custom component like a welcome message or instructions above the Login form

- allows you to inject a custom component like a welcome message or instructions above the Login form AfterLogin - same as above, but below the form

Dashboard BeforeDashboard - inject a custom component into the Dashboard view so you can add custom logic and components directly into the Dashboard without having to replace the entire view

- inject a custom component into the Dashboard view so you can add custom logic and components directly into the Dashboard without having to replace the entire view AfterDashboard - same as above, but below the Dashboard Nav BeforeNavLinks - Add your own links, functionality, and whatever you need before the Nav component without having to replace the entire Nav itself

- Add your own links, functionality, and whatever you need before the Nav component without having to replace the entire Nav itself AfterNavLinks - same as above, but below the Nav sidebar links Rich Text Upload fields Payload's Rich Text Upload functionality just got a lot more powerful by allowing users to add their own fields & data to embedded rich text uploads. For example, if you want to allow your admins to "link" an upload to a post, you can build fields directly into the Rich Text Upload to allow them to "edit" the Upload, and link it to another document or URL. You could also build in alignment controls and sizing controls, but it's totally open-ended and uses the same field schema that Payload's collections and globals do. It's simple but extremely powerful.