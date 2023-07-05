Payload Cloud has officially left beta—what's new and what's next

Since the beta launch in April we've been refining the cloud offering to make it even more powerful. Whether you’re developing an app, website, or need a full e-commerce backend with Stripe integration, Payload Cloud can handle it.

Payload Cloud works just like Vercel, but for regular Mongo + Express apps that run a server. Connect your GitHub repo and boom — we deploy everything you need for production instantly.

It's your CMS, deployed for you. We just give you the plumbing.