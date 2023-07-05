Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Author
Sean Zubrickas
Sean Zubrickas
@seanzubrickas

Payload Cloud has officially left beta—what's new and what's next

Author
Sean Zubrickas
Sean Zubrickas
@seanzubrickas
Payload Cloud is out of beta
Payload Cloud is out of beta
We're thrilled to announce that Payload Cloud has officially left beta.

Since the beta launch in April we've been refining the cloud offering to make it even more powerful. Whether you’re developing an app, website, or need a full e-commerce backend with Stripe integration, Payload Cloud can handle it.

Payload Cloud works just like Vercel, but for regular Mongo + Express apps that run a server. Connect your GitHub repo and boom — we deploy everything you need for production instantly.

It's your CMS, deployed for you. We just give you the plumbing.

What's new in Payload Cloud

Email with Custom Domain Support: We've worked closely with Resend to support seamless integration with your custom domains, making it easy to manage your projects and create a personalized experience.

UI Enhancements: The Cloud experience was refined through beta, as a host of UI enhancements have resulted in an intuitive dev environment.

Stability and Performance: To ensure a rock-solid foundation, we have put the stability and performance through rigorous testing. You can now trust that whatever you build will run smoothly and efficiently.

The Road Ahead

We have an exciting roadmap ahead, packed with features and improvements that will further enhance your development experience.

Here's a sneak peek:

  • One-Click Front-End Hosting
  • Deployment History and Rollbacks
  • Automated Backups
  • Environment Sync
  • CDN Caching

14-Day Trial for New Sign-ups

If you haven't tried cloud yet, we're making it even easier to take it for a spin. New sign-ups will have a 14-day trial period. Get started today and experience all that Payload Cloud has to offer. Let us know what you think.