Announcing the official Cloud Storage Plugin

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support , it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs , GitHub , or Discord for support.

Payload plugins can be insanely powerful, and they're trivial to write thanks to Payload's code-first, config-based nature. We've already seen an impressive array of community plugins, including a few great cloud storage solutions from Richard VanBergen and Alex Bechmann. We're extremely thankful for our community, especially Richard and Alex in regards to their help with cloud storage.

Over the past few months, enterprise clients of ours have asked quite a few times for us to build an officially supported cloud storage plugin, so that all files uploaded to Payload can be stored in the cloud storage provider of their choice. Of course, by default, Payload allows you to store uploads on your own server, but at scale, you might want to offload them to a CDN-backed service for performance and scalability reasons.

So we built a robust, officially supported cloud storage plugin. It's extremely powerful and comes out-of-the-box with Amazon S3 and Azure Blob Storage support. The plugin is built with an adapter-based approach, so you can use it with any cloud storage provider that you wish.