Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 4 - Heroes, Layout Building Blocks, Animations & Design

As of Payload 3.0 and its native Next.js support , it's possible this article may reference outdated information. To ensure you're using the latest version of Payload, use npx create-payload-app@latest and consult our docs , GitHub , or Discord for support.

In this episode, we'll finish out the entire site. Buckle up—it's a long one. You'll see how to develop a super dynamic layout builder that puts the exact right amount of control into your admins' hands. You'll see how a wide variety of layout blocks are built while all relying on a very solid React + TypeScript codebase. In addition to the layout building components, we'll go through each Hero style that we've designed, show how the Form integration works, and add some miscellaneous polish to the site here and there.

By the end of this video, the site will be fully complete.







