How to migrate from Wordpress to Payload: Part 2

Why move from WordPress to Payload?

Like WordPress, Payload is fully open-source. However, it's written in TypeScript instead of PHP and is configured through code rather than a GUI. This approach speeds up setup and extension.





As a headless CMS, Payload allows you to choose your frontend framework. While Payload 3.0 is Next.js native, you can also use Vue, Astro, or any other framework. Payload supports extensive features, including custom file storage, database options, multiple collections, and authentication, offering the power of a backend framework.





Keep in mind, Payload is not a no-code or low-code tool; it's configured through code, providing immense flexibility.