Author
Sandro
Sandro Wegmann
@10xMediaGmbH

How to migrate from WordPress to Payload: Part 2

How to migrate from Wordpress to Payload: Part 2
In this second part, we will focus on migrating your visible website front end. In part one, we covered how to migrate your WordPress pages into a Pages collection in Payload, including how to transfer posts, media, authors, and categories.



Why move from WordPress to Payload?

Like WordPress, Payload is fully open-source. However, it's written in TypeScript instead of PHP and is configured through code rather than a GUI. This approach speeds up setup and extension.


As a headless CMS, Payload allows you to choose your frontend framework. While Payload 3.0 is Next.js native, you can also use Vue, Astro, or any other framework. Payload supports extensive features, including custom file storage, database options, multiple collections, and authentication, offering the power of a backend framework.


Keep in mind, Payload is not a no-code or low-code tool; it's configured through code, providing immense flexibility.