Can a headless CMS be used as the admin for managing a video game?

Each time I get a new computer I convince myself to install Unity, as I dream of building my indie game ideas. Since that will never happen, I decided to take the tools I know and apply it to something I wish I knew. The real inspiration for this post came from a recent conversation with an actual game developer. I wanted to demonstrate how Payload CMS could be used as the Admin tool and API for managing a video game.

With the right CMS built up, we can enable admin users to manage players, games and achievements as well as completing in-app purchases and handle authentication and access control. Since Payload CMS is headless, an online game can call the API to perform all the needed backend functionality.

Overview

All the code written for this guide can be found on Github. It only includes the admin portion of the project. As for now the 'game' is as made-up as that really cool kickstarter project you funded back in 2012.

The features for the admin panel of our fictional game are:

Manage player accounts

Record games with teams, players and scores

Manage and automatically award achievements based on player stats

Handle in-app purchases

Image uploads for achievements and purchases

Access controls for security

First, let's go over the collections at a high level:

Admins - Can log in to the admin UI and do most things Players - User accounts that can also hold player stats and unlock achievements and make in-app purchases Games - Contain teams and players along with scores, when saved player stats are updated Achievements - Admins can manage achievements and set thresholds needed to earn them In-App Purchases - The things players will be able to purchase Player Purchases - Who, what and how much it cost Images - File upload to store images for In-App purchases and Achievements