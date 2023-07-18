InterfaceName in TypeScript

The generation of schemas and types within Payload has always been simple. For GraphQL, you run yarn payload generate:graphqlschema and a GraphQL schema is created. For TypeScript, you run yarn payload generate:types and a type definition file is created.

While this process works well, it can become tedious when working with deeply nested types. With the new interfaceName property, you can create a reusable type that gets hoisted to the top level in your generated TS and GraphQL files.