Limiting find results using access

I have an application where users can log in and create journal entries. There are two user roles, "user" and "admin". I have coded the read access for journal entries as follows

export const isAdminOrCreatedBy = ( { req }: AccessArgs ) => { if ( isAdmin ({ req })) return true ; const user = req?. user as User ; if (!user) return false ; return { createdBy : { equals : user. id , } }; };

When I run a find as a non-admin user, it will show me only entries that I own. However, as an admin it will show me every entry. In my application I don't want admin users to see all entries, I just want them to see their own. However, I do want them to see all of the entries when they're in the payload admin dashboard.

Obvious solution is to do some client-filtering in the application. However, I am wondering if anyone has suggestions for other approaches. Is there any way to do this with access control? Ideally I want the admin check to only happen if you're in the admin dashboard. Are there any methods for checking this? I can think of maybe viewing the Origin header of the request?

I found the following solution, changing my isAdmin check to disallow admin privileges from the web app: