Limiting find results using access

I have an application where users can log in and create journal entries. There are two user roles, "user" and "admin". I have coded the read access for journal entries as follows
export const isAdminOrCreatedBy = ({ req }: AccessArgs) => {
// Allow admins
if (isAdmin({ req })) return true;
const user = req?.user as User;
if (!user) return false;
// Normal users can only access ones they own.
return {
createdBy: {
equals: user.id,
}
};
};
When I run a find as a non-admin user, it will show me only entries that I own. However, as an admin it will show me every entry. In my application I don't want admin users to see all entries, I just want them to see their own. However, I do want them to see all of the entries when they're in the payload admin dashboard.
Obvious solution is to do some client-filtering in the application. However, I am wondering if anyone has suggestions for other approaches. Is there any way to do this with access control? Ideally I want the admin check to only happen if you're in the admin dashboard. Are there any methods for checking this? I can think of maybe viewing the Origin header of the request?
I found the following solution, changing my isAdmin check to disallow admin privileges from the web app:
const applicationOrigins: RegExp[] = [
/^https?:\/\/localhost:3000/,
/^https?:\/\/site\.com/
]
export const isAdmin = ({ req }: AccessArgs) => {
// If the user is on the web app, do not use admin privileges.
const origin = req.headers.origin;
if (origin && applicationOrigins.find((appOrigin) => appOrigin.test(origin))) {
return false;
}
const user = req.user as User;
return user?.role === "admin";
};
