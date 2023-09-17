How to implement Recursive Block?

Hello! I want to implement a recursive block.

export const HTMLElementBlock : Block = { slug : 'html-element' , labels : { singular : 'HTML Element Block' , plural : 'HTML Element Blocks' , } , interfaceName : 'HTMLElementBlock' , fields : [ { name : 'layout' , type : 'blocks' , blocks : [ HTMLElementBlock , // rest of blocks ] , } , ] , } ;