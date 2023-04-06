DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Livestream - Vercel + Payload

The Future of Headless

Payload is a headless CMS, but we’re taking a second to think about what that really even means.

On Thursday, April 6 at 9am PDT, Payload + Vercel will be doing a livestream to talk about some new things that the Payload team has been cooking up. You won’t want to miss it.

Steven Tey — VercelJames Mikrut — Payload
Go watch on youtube

Where’s the value in headless?

Why did “headless” rise to prominence in the first place? What drove the move, and what still works? And to that end, what doesn’t work?
How can we, as engineers, truly have the best of both worlds?

Over the past quarter, the Payload codebase has gone through a ton of simplification and optimization in order to make it more modular and composable within other tech stacks, and in this virtual event, we’ll be talking about some of the opportunities that this work will create.

What is Payload?

Payload is a free and open source headless CMS that’s built to give engineers a better choice in the muddy world of traditional CMS.

