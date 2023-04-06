The Future of Headless

Livestream - Vercel + Payload
Payload is a headless CMS, but we’re taking a second to think about what that really even means.
On Thursday, April 6 at 9am PDT, Payload + Vercel will be doing a livestream to talk about some new things that the Payload team has been cooking up. You won’t want to miss it.
Where’s the value in headless?
Over the past quarter, the Payload codebase has gone through a ton of simplification and optimization in order to make it more modular and composable within other tech stacks, and in this virtual event, we’ll be talking about some of the opportunities that this work will create.
Payload is a free and open source headless CMS that’s built to give engineers a better choice in the muddy world of traditional CMS.