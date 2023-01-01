Payload is the perfect native app headless CMS. Instantly get all the tools you need to power your native app backend—including APIs, authentication, content management, media storage, and more.
Save time and budget
Almost any native app needs to have a powerful back-office to manage users, orders, media, and more. If you've ever built a native app like this, you know how tiring it gets to have to build a web-based admin UI in addition to the native app itself. With Payload, you can focus only on what matters—your app.
Let Payload automatically deliver you with a full API—including REST, GraphQL and Local Node APIs. You'll supercharge your app development and be able to focus on what matters.
Payload's auto-generated CRUD APIs can be extended in any way that your app needs with Hooks. If you need more than CRUD, no worries—it's your Node server. Add whatever your app needs right alongside of Payload in Express or GraphQL.
You can host it yourself, or let us handle hosting for you on Payload Cloud.
Get started in one line
npx create-payload-app