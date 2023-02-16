Our community has been instrumental in the breadth of features we've added to Payload over the past few years. We'd like to keep that momentum going and make it a worthwhile endeavor for all involved. That's precisely why we created the Write for the Community program.

The WFC program evolved from a handful of successful collaborations with a few of our contributors. This program will encourage developers and content creators to share their knowledge and expertise with the Payload community. By contributing articles, tutorials, and other types of content, participants can help make Payload more accessible, user-friendly, and feature-rich, and get rewarded in the process.

What's in it for me, exactly?

Whether it's an article, repo, or both, we'll make it worth your while. Exact compensation will be determined by the value of the contribution. We're determined to expand our library of resources, and this program will help make that possible.

In addition to the monetary rewards, you'll have the opportunity to showcase your skills and expertise, gain exposure, and build your professional network. By contributing to the Payload community, contributors can establish themselves as thought leaders and experts on Headless CMS and web development.

Read all about the program here.

