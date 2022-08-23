Handling authentication in NextJS on Payload CMS

Payload gives the most complete and flexible way to manage user collections that support all the different authentication needs of your sites. It does so using secure HTTP-only cookies and includes support of boilerplate workflows for password recovery and lockout. You can even use Payload to manage multiple auth collections or build in robust role based access controls.

By the end of this article you will have a full understanding of how to implement authentication of users on your frontend NextJS website that can be managed from the admin UI of Payload CMS.

Overview

There are two code repositories created for this article that will be used as reference.

payloadcms/next-auth-frontend —the React app built in NextJS. It is a starter website that includes login and logout routes and forms for login, forgot password and reset password. It also demonstrates how the frontend will call the backend for the authenticated user. payloadcms/next-auth-cms —the Payload CMS app setup to handle the database, storing user credentials, and the APIs for handling the REST or GraphQL requests that our auth example is built on.

You can follow the getting started sections of each repo provided. Setup should only take a few minutes for each. The seeding functions are called from the onInit function found in the payload.config.ts of our next-auth-cms app. By starting the server you should already have both an admin user and a customer, as defined by each role and also a home page.

User Auth

Since the user has already been created in the onInit function, we should be able to start both frontend and backend services, open the browser to the locally running site to see the landing page.

We haven't logged in yet and the UI reflects that.