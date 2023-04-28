Use document data in Access Control function

How to use document data in the access control function?

I've got a collection that I use to store recently added entries to a couple other collections. It's called

History

and looks like this:

const History : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'history' , admin : { useAsTitle : 'id' }, access : { read : isAdminOrHasAccessToResourceInHistory, create : () => true , update : () => true , delete : () => true }, fields : [ { name : 'event' , type : 'relationship' , relationTo : [ 'analyses' , 'orthophotos' , 'locations' , 'species' ], hasMany : false , required : true } ], timestamps : true }; export default History ;

The

accessFunction

(not working) looks like this:

export const isAdminOrHasAccessToResourceInHistory : Access <any, User > = ( { req: { user } } ) => { if (!user) { return false ; } if (user. roles . includes ( 'admin' )) return true ; if (user. roles . includes ( 'user' ) && user[collectionSlug]) { return { [ 'id' ]: { [ 'in' ]: user[collectionSlug] } }; } };

I want to make it so that users only retrieve "history" of documents that they have reading-access to. So I've got to figure out the

collectionSlug

(analyses, orthophotos, locations, species)

based on the document, however I do not see a way to access this document. Is this possible and if not, how do you think I can build this?