Lexical Converters

Lexical saves data in JSON, but can also generate its HTML representation via two main methods:

Outputting HTML from the Collection: Create a new field in your collection to convert saved JSON content to HTML. Payload generates and outputs the HTML for use in your frontend. Generating HTML on any server Convert JSON to HTML on-demand on the server.

The editor comes with built-in HTML serializers, simplifying the process of converting JSON to HTML.

Outputting HTML from the Collection

To add HTML generation directly within the collection, follow the example below:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 import { HTMLConverterFeature , lexicalEditor , lexicalHTML } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 4 5 const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 6 slug : 'pages' , 7 fields : [ 8 { 9 name : 'nameOfYourRichTextField' , 10 type : 'richText' , 11 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 12 features : ( { defaultFeatures } ) => [ 13 ... defaultFeatures , 14 15 16 HTMLConverterFeature ( { } ) , 17 ] , 18 } ) , 19 } , 20 lexicalHTML ( 'nameOfYourRichTextField' , { name : 'nameOfYourRichTextField_html' } ) , 21 ] , 22 }

The lexicalHTML() function creates a new field that automatically converts the referenced lexical richText field into HTML through an afterRead hook.

Generating HTML anywhere on the server

If you wish to convert JSON to HTML ad-hoc, use the convertLexicalToHTML function:

1 import { consolidateHTMLConverters , convertLexicalToHTML } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 2 3 4 await convertLexicalToHTML ( { 5 converters : consolidateHTMLConverters ( { editorConfig } ) , 6 data : editorData , 7 payload , 8 req , 9 } )

This method employs convertLexicalToHTML from @payloadcms/richtext-lexical , which converts the serialized editor state into HTML.

Because every Feature is able to provide html converters, and because the htmlFeature can modify those or provide their own, we need to consolidate them with the default html Converters using the consolidateHTMLConverters function.

Example: Generating HTML within an afterRead hook

1 import type { FieldHook } from 'payload' 2 3 import { 4 HTMLConverterFeature , 5 consolidateHTMLConverters , 6 convertLexicalToHTML , 7 defaultEditorConfig , 8 defaultEditorFeatures , 9 sanitizeServerEditorConfig , 10 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 11 12 const hook : FieldHook = async ( { req , siblingData } ) => { 13 const editorConfig = defaultEditorConfig 14 15 editorConfig . features = [ ... defaultEditorFeatures , HTMLConverterFeature ( { } ) ] 16 17 const sanitizedEditorConfig = await sanitizeServerEditorConfig ( editorConfig , req . payload . config ) 18 19 const html = await convertLexicalToHTML ( { 20 converters : consolidateHTMLConverters ( { editorConfig : sanitizedEditorConfig } ) , 21 data : siblingData . lexicalSimple , 22 req , 23 } ) 24 return html 25 }

CSS

Payload's lexical HTML converter does not generate CSS for you, but it does add classes to the generated HTML. You can use these classes to style the HTML in your frontend.

Here is some "base" CSS you can use to ensure that nested lists render correctly:

1 2 . nestedListItem , . list - check { 3 list - style - type : none ; 4 }

Creating your own HTML Converter

HTML Converters are typed as HTMLConverter , which contains the node type it should handle, and a function that accepts the serialized node from the lexical editor, and outputs the HTML string. Here's the HTML Converter of the Upload node as an example:

1 import type { HTMLConverter } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 2 3 const UploadHTMLConverter : HTMLConverter < SerializedUploadNode > = { 4 converter : async ( { node , req } ) => { 5 const uploadDocument : { 6 value ? : any 7 } = { } 8 if ( req ) { 9 await populate ( { 10 id , 11 collectionSlug : node . relationTo , 12 currentDepth : 0 , 13 data : uploadDocument , 14 depth : 1 , 15 draft : false , 16 key : 'value' , 17 overrideAccess : false , 18 req , 19 showHiddenFields : false , 20 } ) 21 } 22 23 const url = ( req ?. payload ?. config ?. serverURL || '' ) + uploadDocument ?. value ?. url 24 25 if ( ! ( uploadDocument ?. value ?. mimeType as string ) ?. startsWith ( 'image' ) ) { 26 27 return ` ` 28 } 29 30 return ` <img src=" ${ url } " alt=" ${ uploadDocument ?. value ?. filename } " width=" ${ uploadDocument ?. value ?. width } " height=" ${ uploadDocument ?. value ?. height } "/> ` 31 } , 32 nodeTypes : [ UploadNode . getType ( ) ] , 33 }

As you can see, we have access to all the information saved in the node (for the Upload node, this is value and relationTo ) and we can use that to generate the HTML.

The convertLexicalToHTML is part of @payloadcms/richtext-lexical automatically handles traversing the editor state and calling the correct converter for each node.

Embedding the HTML Converter in your Feature

You can embed your HTML Converter directly within your custom ServerFeature , allowing it to be handled automatically by the consolidateHTMLConverters function. Here is an example:

1 import { createNode } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 2 import type { FeatureProviderProviderServer } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 export const UploadFeature : FeatureProviderProviderServer < 5 UploadFeatureProps , 6 UploadFeaturePropsClient 7 > = ( props ) => { 8 9 return { 10 feature : ( ) => { 11 return { 12 nodes : [ 13 createNode ( { 14 converters : { 15 html : yourHTMLConverter , 16 } , 17 node : UploadNode , 18 19 } ) , 20 ] , 21 ClientComponent : UploadFeatureClientComponent , 22 clientFeatureProps : clientProps , 23 serverFeatureProps : props , 24 25 } 26 } , 27 key : 'upload' , 28 serverFeatureProps : props , 29 } 30 }

Headless Editor

Lexical provides a seamless way to perform conversions between various other formats:

HTML to Lexical (or, importing HTML into the lexical editor)

Markdown to Lexical (or, importing Markdown into the lexical editor)

Lexical to Markdown

A headless editor can perform such conversions outside of the main editor instance. Follow this method to initiate a headless editor:

1 import { createHeadlessEditor } from '@lexical/headless' 2 import { getEnabledNodes , sanitizeServerEditorConfig } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 const yourEditorConfig 5 const payloadConfig 6 7 const headlessEditor = createHeadlessEditor ( { 8 nodes : getEnabledNodes ( { 9 editorConfig : sanitizeServerEditorConfig ( yourEditorConfig , payloadConfig ) , 10 } ) , 11 } )

Getting the editor config

As you can see, you need to provide an editor config in order to create a headless editor. This is because the editor config is used to determine which nodes & features are enabled, and which converters are used.

To get the editor config, simply import the default editor config and adjust it - just like you did inside of the editor: lexicalEditor({}) property:

1 import { defaultEditorConfig , defaultEditorFeatures } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 2 3 const yourEditorConfig = defaultEditorConfig 4 5 6 yourEditorConfig . features = [ 7 ... defaultEditorFeatures , 8 9 ]

Getting the editor config from an existing field

If you have access to the sanitized collection config, you can get access to the lexical sanitized editor config & features, as every lexical richText field returns it. Here is an example how you can get it from another field's afterRead hook:

1 import type { CollectionConfig , RichTextField } from 'payload' 2 import { createHeadlessEditor } from '@lexical/headless' 3 import type { LexicalRichTextAdapter , SanitizedServerEditorConfig } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 4 import { 5 getEnabledNodes , 6 lexicalEditor 7 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 8 9 export const MyCollection : CollectionConfig = { 10 slug : 'slug' , 11 fields : [ 12 { 13 name : 'text' , 14 type : 'text' , 15 hooks : { 16 afterRead : [ 17 ( { value , collection } ) => { 18 const otherRichTextField : RichTextField = collection . fields . find ( 19 ( field ) => 'name' in field && field . name === 'richText' , 20 ) as RichTextField 21 22 const lexicalAdapter : LexicalRichTextAdapter = 23 otherRichTextField . editor as LexicalRichTextAdapter 24 25 const sanitizedServerEditorConfig : SanitizedServerEditorConfig = 26 lexicalAdapter . editorConfig 27 28 const headlessEditor = createHeadlessEditor ( { 29 nodes : getEnabledNodes ( { 30 editorConfig : sanitizedServerEditorConfig , 31 } ) , 32 } ) 33 34 35 36 return value 37 } , 38 ] , 39 } , 40 } , 41 { 42 name : 'richText' , 43 type : 'richText' , 44 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 45 features , 46 } ) , 47 } 48 ] 49 }

HTML => Lexical

Once you have your headless editor instance, you can use it to convert HTML to Lexical:

1 import { $generateNodesFromDOM } from '@lexical/html' 2 import { $getRoot , $getSelection } from 'lexical' 3 import { JSDOM } from 'jsdom' 4 5 headlessEditor . update ( 6 ( ) => { 7 8 const dom = new JSDOM ( htmlString ) 9 10 11 const nodes = $generateNodesFromDOM ( headlessEditor , dom . window . document ) 12 13 14 $getRoot ( ) . select ( ) 15 16 17 const selection = $getSelection ( ) 18 selection . insertNodes ( nodes ) 19 } , 20 { discrete : true } , 21 ) 22 23 24 const editorJSON = headlessEditor . getEditorState ( ) . toJSON ( )

Functions prefixed with a $ can only be run inside an editor.update() or editorState.read() callback.

This has been taken from the lexical serialization & deserialization docs.

Note:

Using the discrete: true flag ensures instant updates to the editor state. If immediate reading of the updated state isn't necessary, you can omit the flag.

Markdown => Lexical

Convert markdown content to the Lexical editor format with the following:

1 import { $convertFromMarkdownString } from '@lexical/markdown' 2 import { sanitizeServerEditorConfig } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 const yourSanitizedEditorConfig = sanitizeServerEditorConfig ( yourEditorConfig , payloadConfig ) 5 const markdown = ` # Hello World ` 6 7 headlessEditor . update ( 8 ( ) => { 9 $convertFromMarkdownString ( markdown , yourSanitizedEditorConfig . features . markdownTransformers ) 10 } , 11 { discrete : true } , 12 ) 13 14 15 const editorJSON = headlessEditor . getEditorState ( ) . toJSON ( )

Lexical => Markdown

Export content from the Lexical editor into Markdown format using these steps:

Import your current editor state into the headless editor. Convert and fetch the resulting markdown string.

Here's the code for it:

1 import { $convertToMarkdownString } from '@lexical/markdown' 2 import { sanitizeServerEditorConfig } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 import type { SerializedEditorState } from 'lexical' 4 5 const yourSanitizedEditorConfig = sanitizeServerEditorConfig ( yourEditorConfig , payloadConfig ) 6 const yourEditorState : SerializedEditorState 7 8 9 try { 10 headlessEditor . setEditorState ( headlessEditor . parseEditorState ( yourEditorState ) ) 11 } catch ( e ) { 12 logger . error ( { err : e } , 'ERROR parsing editor state' ) 13 } 14 15 16 let markdown : string 17 headlessEditor . getEditorState ( ) . read ( ( ) => { 18 markdown = $convertToMarkdownString ( yourSanitizedEditorConfig ?. features ?. markdownTransformers ) 19 } )

The .setEditorState() function immediately updates your editor state. Thus, there's no need for the discrete: true flag when reading the state afterward.

Lexical => Plain Text

Export content from the Lexical editor into plain text using these steps:

Import your current editor state into the headless editor. Convert and fetch the resulting plain text string.

Here's the code for it: