Lexical Migration

While both Slate and Lexical save the editor state in JSON, the structure of the JSON is different.
Just import the
migrateSlateToLexical function we provide, pass it the
payload object and run it. Depending on the amount of collections, this might take a while.
IMPORTANT: This will overwrite all slate data. We recommend doing the following first:
One way to handle this is to just give your lexical editor the ability to read the slate JSON.
Simply add the
SlateToLexicalFeature to your editor:
and done! Now, everytime this lexical editor is initialized, it converts the slate date to lexical on-the-fly. If the data is already in lexical format, it will just pass it through.
This is by far the easiest way to migrate from Slate to Lexical, although it does come with a few caveats:
The easy way to solve this: Edit the richText field and save the document! This overrides the slate data with the lexical data, and the next time the document is loaded, the lexical data will be used. This solves both the performance and the output issue for that specific document. This, however, is a slow and gradual migration process, thus you will have to support both API formats. Especially for a large number of documents, we recommend running the migration script, as explained above.
If you have custom Slate nodes, create a custom converter for them. Here's the Upload converter as an example:
It's pretty simple: You get a Slate node as input, and you return the lexical node. The
nodeTypes array is used to determine which Slate nodes this converter can handle.
When using a migration script, you can add your custom converters to the
converters property of the
convertSlateToLexical props, as seen in the example above
When using the
SlateToLexicalFeature, you can add your custom converters to the
converters property of the
SlateToLexicalFeature props:
Migrating from payload-plugin-lexical works similar to migrating from Slate.
Instead of a
SlateToLexicalFeature there is a
LexicalPluginToLexicalFeature you can use. And instead of
convertSlateToLexical you can use
convertLexicalPluginToLexical.
Each lexical node has a
version property which is saved in the database. Every time we make a breaking change to the node's data, we increment the version. This way, we can detect an old version and automatically convert old data to the new format once you open up the editor.
The problem is, this migration only happens when you open the editor, modify the richText field (so that the field's
setValue function is called) and save the document. Until you do that for all documents, some documents will still have the old data.
To solve this, we export an
upgradeLexicalData function which goes through every single document in your payload app and re-saves it, if it has a lexical editor. This way, the data is automatically converted to the new format, and that automatic conversion gets applied to every single document in your app.
IMPORTANT: Take a backup of your entire database. If anything goes wrong and you do not have a backup, you are on your own and will not receive any support.