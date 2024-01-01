Note:
Implementing Live Preview in your frontend
There are two ways to use Live Preview in your own application depending on whether your front-end framework supports Server Components:
We suggest using server-side Live Preview if your framework supports Server Components, it is both simpler to setup and more performant to run than the client-side alternative.
Server-side Live Preview