Server-side Live Preview works by making a roundtrip to the server every time your document is saved, i.e. draft save, autosave, or publish. While using Live Preview, the Admin panel emits a new
window.postMessage event which your front-end application can use to invoke this process. In Next.js, this means simply calling
router.refresh() which will hydrate the HTML using new data straight from the Local API.
If your front-end application is built with React, you can use the
RefreshRouteOnChange function that Payload provides. In the future, all other major frameworks like Vue and Svelte will be officially supported. If you are using any of these frameworks today, you can still integrate with Live Preview yourself using the underlying tooling that Payload provides. See building your own router refresh component for more information.
If your front-end application is built with server-side React like Next.js App Router, you can use the
RefreshRouteOnSave component that Payload provides.
First, install the
@payloadcms/live-preview-react package:
Then, render the
RefreshRouteOnSave component anywhere in your
page.tsx. Here's an example:
page.tsx:
RefreshRouteOnSave.tsx:
No matter what front-end framework you are using, you can build your own component using the same underlying tooling that Payload provides.
First, install the base
@payloadcms/live-preview package:
This package provides the following functions:
|Path
|Description
ready
|Sends a
window.postMessage event to the Admin panel to indicate that the front-end is ready to receive messages.
isDocumentEvent
|Checks if a
MessageEvent originates from the Admin panel and is a document-level event, i.e. draft save, autosave, publish, etc.
With these functions, you can build your own hook using your front-end framework of choice:
Here is an example of what the same
RefreshRouteOnSave React component from above looks like under the hood:
For a working demonstration of this, check out the official Live Preview Example. There you will find a fully working example of how to implement Live Preview in your Next.js App Router application.
If you are noticing that updates feel less snappy than client-side Live Preview (i.e. the
useLivePreview hook), this is because of how the two differ in how they work—instead of emitting events against form state, server-side Live Preview refreshes the route after a new document is saved.
Use Autosave to mimic this effect server-side. Try decreasing the value of
versions.autoSave.interval to make the experience feel more responsive:
If your front-end application has set a Content Security Policy (CSP) that blocks the Admin Panel from loading your front-end application, the iframe will not be able to load your site. To resolve this, you can whitelist the Admin Panel's domain in your CSP by setting the
frame-ancestors directive: