The Payload Local API gives you the ability to execute the same operations that are available through REST and GraphQL within Node, directly on your server. Here, you don't need to deal with server latency or network speed whatsoever and can interact directly with your database.

Tip:

The Local API is incredibly powerful when used with server-side rendering app frameworks like NextJS. With other headless CMS, you need to request your data from third-party servers which can add significant loading time to your server-rendered pages. With Payload, you don't have to leave your server to gather the data you need. It can be incredibly fast and is definitely a game changer.

Here are some common examples of how you can use the Local API:

Seeding data via Node seed scripts that you write and maintain

Opening custom routes which feature additional functionality but still rely on Payload

Within access control and hook functions

Accessing payload

You can gain access to the currently running payload object via two ways:

Importing it

You can import or require payload into your own files after it's been initialized, but you need to make sure that your import / require statements come after you call payload.init() —otherwise Payload won't have been initialized yet. That might be obvious. To us, it's usually not.

Example:

1 import payload from 'payload' 2 import { CollectionAfterChangeHook } from 'payload/types' 3 4 const afterChangeHook : CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ( ) => { 5 const posts = await payload . find ( { 6 collection : 'posts' , 7 } ) 8 }

Accessing from the req

Payload is available anywhere you have access to the req - including within your access control and hook functions.

Example:

1 const afterChangeHook : CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ( { req : { payload } } ) => { 2 const posts = await payload . find ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 } ) 5 }

Local options available

You can specify more options within the Local API vs. REST or GraphQL due to the server-only context that they are executed in.

Local Option Description collection Required for Collection operations. Specifies the Collection slug to operate against. data The data to use within the operation. Required for create , update . depth Control auto-population of nested relationship and upload fields. locale Specify locale for any returned documents. fallbackLocale Specify a fallback locale to use for any returned documents. overrideAccess Skip access control. By default, this property is set to true within all Local API operations. user If you set overrideAccess to false , you can pass a user to use against the access control checks. showHiddenFields Opt-in to receiving hidden fields. By default, they are hidden from returned documents in accordance to your config. pagination Set to false to return all documents and avoid querying for document counts. context Context, which will then be passed to context and req.context , which can be read by hooks. Useful if you want to pass additional information to the hooks which shouldn't be necessarily part of the document, for example a triggerBeforeChange option which can be read by the BeforeChange hook to determine if it should run or not.

There are more options available on an operation by operation basis outlined below.

Note:

By default, all access control checks are disabled in the Local API, but you can re-enable them if you'd like, as well as pass a specific user to run the operation with.

Collections

The following Collection operations are available through the Local API:

Create

1 2 const post = await payload . create ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 data : { 5 6 title : 'sure' , 7 description : 'maybe' , 8 } , 9 locale : 'en' , 10 fallbackLocale : false , 11 user : dummyUserDoc , 12 overrideAccess : true , 13 showHiddenFields : false , 14 15 16 17 disableVerificationEmail : true , 18 19 20 21 22 filePath : path . resolve ( __dirname , './path-to-image.jpg' ) , 23 24 25 26 file : uploadedFile , 27 } )

Find

1 2 3 const result = await payload . find ( { 4 collection : 'posts' , 5 depth : 2 , 6 page : 1 , 7 limit : 10 , 8 pagination : false , 9 where : { } , 10 sort : '-title' , 11 locale : 'en' , 12 fallbackLocale : false , 13 user : dummyUser , 14 overrideAccess : false , 15 showHiddenFields : true , 16 } )

Find by ID

1 2 const result = await payload . findByID ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 id : '507f1f77bcf86cd799439011' , 5 depth : 2 , 6 locale : 'en' , 7 fallbackLocale : false , 8 user : dummyUser , 9 overrideAccess : false , 10 showHiddenFields : true , 11 } )

Count

1 2 3 4 5 const result = await payload . count ( { 6 collection : 'posts' , 7 locale : 'en' , 8 where : { } , 9 user : dummyUser , 10 overrideAccess : false , 11 } )

1 2 const result = await payload . update ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 id : '507f1f77bcf86cd799439011' , 5 data : { 6 7 title : 'sure' , 8 description : 'maybe' , 9 } , 10 depth : 2 , 11 locale : 'en' , 12 fallbackLocale : false , 13 user : dummyUser , 14 overrideAccess : false , 15 showHiddenFields : true , 16 17 18 19 20 filePath : path . resolve ( __dirname , './path-to-image.jpg' ) , 21 22 23 24 25 overwriteExistingFiles : true , 26 } )

1 2 3 4 5 6 const result = await payload . update ( { 7 collection : 'posts' , 8 where : { 9 10 fieldName : { equals : 'value' } , 11 } , 12 data : { 13 14 title : 'sure' , 15 description : 'maybe' , 16 } , 17 depth : 0 , 18 locale : 'en' , 19 fallbackLocale : false , 20 user : dummyUser , 21 overrideAccess : false , 22 showHiddenFields : true , 23 24 25 26 27 filePath : path . resolve ( __dirname , './path-to-image.jpg' ) , 28 29 30 31 32 overwriteExistingFiles : true , 33 } )

Delete

1 2 const result = await payload . delete ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 id : '507f1f77bcf86cd799439011' , 5 depth : 2 , 6 locale : 'en' , 7 fallbackLocale : false , 8 user : dummyUser , 9 overrideAccess : false , 10 showHiddenFields : true , 11 } )

Delete Many

1 2 3 4 5 6 const result = await payload . delete ( { 7 collection : 'posts' , 8 where : { 9 10 fieldName : { equals : 'value' } , 11 } , 12 depth : 0 , 13 locale : 'en' , 14 fallbackLocale : false , 15 user : dummyUser , 16 overrideAccess : false , 17 showHiddenFields : true , 18 } )

Auth Operations

If a collection has Authentication enabled, additional Local API operations will be available:

Login

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 const result = await payload . login ( { 9 collection : 'users' , 10 data : { 11 12 email : 'dev@payloadcms.com' , 13 password : 'rip' , 14 } , 15 req : req , 16 res : res , 17 depth : 2 , 18 locale : 'en' , 19 fallbackLocale : false , 20 overrideAccess : false , 21 showHiddenFields : true , 22 } )

Forgot Password

1 2 const token = await payload . forgotPassword ( { 3 collection : 'users' , 4 data : { 5 6 email : 'dev@payloadcms.com' , 7 } , 8 req : req , 9 } )

Reset Password

1 2 3 4 5 6 const result = await payload . resetPassword ( { 7 collection : 'users' , 8 data : { 9 10 password : req . body . password , 11 token : 'afh3o2jf2p3f...' , 12 } , 13 req : req , 14 res : res , 15 } )

Unlock

1 2 const result = await payload . unlock ( { 3 collection : 'users' , 4 data : { 5 6 email : 'dev@payloadcms.com' , 7 } , 8 req : req , 9 overrideAccess : true , 10 } )

Verify

1 2 const result = await payload . verifyEmail ( { 3 collection : 'users' , 4 token : 'afh3o2jf2p3f...' , 5 } )

Globals

The following Global operations are available through the Local API:

Find

1 2 const result = await payload . findGlobal ( { 3 slug : 'header' , 4 depth : 2 , 5 locale : 'en' , 6 fallbackLocale : false , 7 user : dummyUser , 8 overrideAccess : false , 9 showHiddenFields : true , 10 } )

1 2 const result = await payload . updateGlobal ( { 3 slug : 'header' , 4 data : { 5 6 nav : [ 7 { 8 url : 'https://google.com' , 9 } , 10 { 11 url : 'https://payloadcms.com' , 12 } , 13 ] , 14 } , 15 depth : 2 , 16 locale : 'en' , 17 fallbackLocale : false , 18 user : dummyUser , 19 overrideAccess : false , 20 showHiddenFields : true , 21 } )

Next.js Conflict with Local API

There is a known issue when using the Local API with Next.js version 13.4.13 and higher. Next.js executes within a separate child process, and Payload has not been initialized yet in these instances. That means that unless you explicitly initialize Payload within your operation, it will not be running and return no data / an empty object.

As a workaround, we recommend leveraging the following pattern to determine and ensure Payload is initialized:

1 import dotenv from 'dotenv' 2 import path from 'path' 3 import type { Payload } from 'payload' 4 import payload from 'payload' 5 import type { InitOptions } from 'payload/config' 6 import { seed as seedData } from './seed' 7 8 dotenv . config ( { 9 path : path . resolve ( __dirname , '../.env' ) , 10 } ) 11 12 let cached = ( global as any ) . payload 13 14 if ( ! cached ) { 15 cached = ( global as any ) . payload = { client : null , promise : null } 16 } 17 18 interface Args { 19 initOptions ? : Partial < InitOptions > 20 seed?: boolean 21 } 22 23 export const getPayloadClient = async ( { initOptions , seed } : Args = { } ): Promise < Payload > => { 24 if ( ! process . env . DATABASE_URI ) { 25 throw new Error ( 'DATABASE_URI environment variable is missing' ) 26 } 27 if ( ! process . env . PAYLOAD_SECRET ) { 28 throw new Error ( 'PAYLOAD_SECRET environment variable is missing' ) 29 } 30 if ( cached . client ) { 31 return cached . client 32 } 33 if ( ! cached . promise ) { 34 cached . promise = payload . init ( { 35 mongoURL : process . env . DATABASE_URI , 36 secret : process . env . PAYLOAD_SECRET , 37 local : initOptions ?. express ? false : true , 38 ... ( initOptions || { } ) , 39 } ) 40 } 41 try { 42 process . env . PAYLOAD_DROP_DATABASE = seed ? 'true' : 'false' 43 cached . client = await cached . promise 44 if ( seed ) { 45 payload . logger . info ( '---- SEEDING DATABASE ----' ) 46 await seedData ( payload ) 47 } 48 } catch ( e : unknown ) { 49 cached . promise = null 50 throw e 51 } 52 return cached . client 53 }

To checkout how this works in a project, take a look at our custom server example.

Example Script using Local API

The Local API is especially useful for running scripts

1 import payload from 'payload' 2 import path from 'path' 3 import dotenv from 'dotenv' 4 5 dotenv . config ( { 6 path : path . resolve ( __dirname , '../.env' ) , 7 } ) 8 9 const { PAYLOAD_SECRET } = process . env 10 11 const doAction = async ( ) : Promise < void > => { 12 await payload . init ( { 13 secret : PAYLOAD_SECRET , 14 local : true , 15 } ) 16 17 18 await payload . find ( { 19 collection : 'posts' , 20 21 } ) 22 23 await payload . create ( { 24 collection : 'posts' , 25 data : { } , 26 } ) 27 } 28 29 doAction()

TypeScript

Local API calls will automatically infer your generated types.

Here is an example of usage: