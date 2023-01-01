DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Next.js + Payload cms Local API Vercel deployment

p.s.nikhil
4 weeks ago
7

How do i make use of local API and deploy both frontend and expresss app (payload cms) together



Any starter template ?



Or should i deploy it seperatly and use Rest API

    nball
    4 weeks ago

    Local API works when CMS and front end are colocated. Like this:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server


    Else use REST or GraphQL for separated front and back ends. For example when hosting Nextjs with Vercel and using Payload Cloud.



    There is also a Serverless option which I think is fairly recent. That allows you to colocate on Vercel, although you still need to set up mongo DB Atlas, etc.



    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload


    Sure enough, the next-payload option allows local API. And I need to try that!

    .lucascamargo
    last week

    Admin route does not work with the application in production hosted on vercel. I'm using custom-server. Locally it works, in prod it doesn't.

