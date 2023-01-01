How do i make use of local API and deploy both frontend and expresss app (payload cms) together
Any starter template ?
Or should i deploy it seperatly and use Rest API
Local API works when CMS and front end are colocated. Like this:https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server
Else use REST or GraphQL for separated front and back ends. For example when hosting Nextjs with Vercel and using Payload Cloud.
There is also a Serverless option which I think is fairly recent. That allows you to colocate on Vercel, although you still need to set up mongo DB Atlas, etc.
https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload
Sure enough, the next-payload option allows local API. And I need to try that!
Admin route does not work with the application in production hosted on vercel. I'm using custom-server. Locally it works, in prod it doesn't.
