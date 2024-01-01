Authentication Overview

Authentication is used within the Payload Admin panel itself as well as throughout your app(s) themselves however you determine necessary.
Admin panel screenshot depicting an Admins Collection with Auth enabled
Here are some common use cases of Authentication outside of Payload's dashboard itself:
By default, Payload provides you with a
User collection that supports Authentication, which is used to access the Admin panel. But, you can add support to one or many Collections of your own. For more information on how to customize, override, or remove the default
User collection, click here.
Every Payload Collection can opt-in to supporting Authentication by specifying the
auth property on the Collection's config to either
true or to an object containing
auth options.
For a full list of all
auth options, click here.
Simple example collection:
By enabling Authentication on a config, the following modifications will automatically be made to your Collection:
email as well as password
salt &
hash fields will be added to your Collection's schema
operations will be exposed via Payload's REST, Local, and GraphQL APIs
Once enabled, each document that is created within the Collection can be thought of as a
user - who can make use of commonly required authentication functions such as logging in / out, resetting their password, and more.
Out of the box Payload ships with a few powerful authentication strategies. HTTP-Only Cookies, JWT's and API-Keys, they can work together or individually. You can also have multiple collections that have auth enabled, but only 1 of them can be used to log into the admin panel.
HTTP-only cookies are a highly secure method of storing identifiable data on a user's device so that Payload can automatically recognize a returning user until their cookie expires. They are totally protected from common XSS attacks and cannot be read by JavaScript in the browser, unlike JWT's.
You can learn more about this strategy from the HTTP-Only Cookies docs.
JWT (JSON Web Tokens) can also be utilized to perform authentication. Tokens are generated on
login,
refresh and
me operations and can be attached to future requests to authenticate users.
You can learn more about this strategy from the JWT docs.
API Keys can be enabled on auth collections. These are particularly useful when you want to authenticate against Payload from a third party service.
You can learn more about this strategy from the API Keys docs.
There are cases where these may not be enough for your application. Payload is extendable by design so you can wire up your own strategy when you need to.
You can learn more about custom strategies from the Custom Strategies docs.
Click here for a list of all automatically-enabled Auth operations, including
login,
logout,
refresh, and others.