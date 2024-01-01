Authentication Overview

Payload provides for highly secure and customizable user Authentication out of the box, which allows for users to identify themselves to Payload.

Authentication is used within the Payload Admin panel itself as well as throughout your app(s) themselves however you determine necessary.

Here are some common use cases of Authentication outside of Payload's dashboard itself:

Customer accounts for an ecommerce app

Customer accounts for a SaaS product

P2P app or social site where users need to log in and manage their profiles

Online game where players need to track their progress over time

By default, Payload provides you with a User collection that supports Authentication, which is used to access the Admin panel. But, you can add support to one or many Collections of your own. For more information on how to customize, override, or remove the default User collection, click here.

Enabling Auth on a collection

Every Payload Collection can opt-in to supporting Authentication by specifying the auth property on the Collection's config to either true or to an object containing auth options.

Simple example collection:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Admins : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'admins' , 5 auth : { 6 tokenExpiration : 7200 , 7 verify : true , 8 maxLoginAttempts : 5 , 9 lockTime : 600 * 1000 , 10 11 } , 12 fields : [ 13 { 14 name : 'role' , 15 type : 'select' , 16 required : true , 17 options : [ 'user' , 'admin' , 'editor' , 'developer' ] , 18 } , 19 ] , 20 }

By enabling Authentication on a config, the following modifications will automatically be made to your Collection:

email as well as password salt & hash fields will be added to your Collection's schema The Admin panel will feature a new set of corresponding UI to allow for changing password and editing email A new set of operations will be exposed via Payload's REST, Local, and GraphQL APIs

Once enabled, each document that is created within the Collection can be thought of as a user - who can make use of commonly required authentication functions such as logging in / out, resetting their password, and more.

Authentication Strategies

Out of the box Payload ships with a few powerful authentication strategies. HTTP-Only Cookies, JWT's and API-Keys, they can work together or individually. You can also have multiple collections that have auth enabled, but only 1 of them can be used to log into the admin panel.

HTTP-Only Cookies

HTTP-only cookies are a highly secure method of storing identifiable data on a user's device so that Payload can automatically recognize a returning user until their cookie expires. They are totally protected from common XSS attacks and cannot be read by JavaScript in the browser, unlike JWT's.

JSON Web Tokens

JWT (JSON Web Tokens) can also be utilized to perform authentication. Tokens are generated on login , refresh and me operations and can be attached to future requests to authenticate users.

API Keys

API Keys can be enabled on auth collections. These are particularly useful when you want to authenticate against Payload from a third party service.

Custom Strategies

There are cases where these may not be enough for your application. Payload is extendable by design so you can wire up your own strategy when you need to.

Logging in / out, resetting password, etc.