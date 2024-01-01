Fields Overview

Fields are defined as an array on Collections and Globals via the
fields key. They define the shape of the data that will be stored as well as automatically construct the corresponding Admin UI.
The required
type property on a field determines what values it can accept, how it is presented in the API, and how the field will be rendered in the admin interface.
Simple collection with two fields:
One of the most powerful parts about Payload is its ability for you to define field-level hooks that can control the logic of your fields to a fine-grained level. for more information about how to define field hooks, click here.
In addition to being able to define access control on a document-level, you can define extremely granular permissions on a field by field level. For more information about field-level access control, click here.
Some fields use their
name property as a unique identifier to store and retrieve from the database.
__v,
salt, and
hash are all reserved field names which are sanitized from Payload's config and cannot be used.
Field validation is enforced automatically based on the field type and other properties such as
required or
min and
max value constraints on certain field types. This default behavior can be replaced by providing your own validate function for any field. It will be used on both the frontend and the backend, so it should not rely on any Node-specific packages. The validation function can be either synchronous or asynchronous and expects to return either
true or a string error message to display in both API responses and within the Admin panel.
There are two arguments available to custom validation functions.
|Property
|Description
data
|An object containing the full collection or global document currently being edited
siblingData
|An object containing document data that is scoped to only fields within the same parent of this field
operation
|Will be
create or
update depending on the UI action or API call
id
|The
id of the current document being edited.
id is
undefined during the
create operation
t
|The function for translating text, more
user
|An object containing the currently authenticated user
payload
|If the
validate function is being executed on the server, Payload will be exposed for easily running local operations.
When supplying a field
validate function, Payload will use yours in place of the default. To make use of the default field validation in your custom logic you can import, call and return the result as needed.
For example:
Collections ID fields are generated automatically by default. An explicit
id field can be declared in the
fields array to override this behavior.
Users are then required to provide a custom ID value when creating a record through the Admin UI or API.
Valid ID types are
number and
text.
Example:
In addition to each field's base configuration, you can define specific traits and properties for fields that only have effect on how they are rendered in the Admin panel. The following properties are available for all fields within the
admin property:
|Option
|Description
condition
|You can programmatically show / hide fields based on what other fields are doing. Click here for more info.
components
|All field components can be completely and easily swapped out for custom components that you define. Click here for more info.
description
|Helper text to display with the field to provide more information for the editor user. Click here for more info.
position
|Specify if the field should be rendered in the sidebar by defining
position: 'sidebar'.
width
|Restrict the width of a field. you can pass any string-based value here, be it pixels, percentages, etc. This property is especially useful when fields are nested within a
Row type where they can be organized horizontally.
style
|Attach raw CSS style properties to the root DOM element of a field.
className
|Attach a CSS class name to the root DOM element of a field.
readOnly
|Setting a field to
readOnly has no effect on the API whatsoever but disables the admin component's editability to prevent editors from modifying the field's value.
disabled
|If a field is
disabled, it is completely omitted from the Admin panel.
disableBulkEdit
|Set
disableBulkEdit to
true to prevent fields from appearing in the select options when making edits for multiple documents.
disableListColumn
|Set
disableListColumn to
true to prevent fields from appearing in the list view column selector.
disableListFilter
|Set
disableListFilter to
true to prevent fields from appearing in the list view filter options.
hidden
|Setting a field's
hidden property on its
admin config will transform it into a
hidden input type. Its value will still submit with the Admin panel's requests, but the field itself will not be visible to editors.
All Payload fields support the ability to swap in your own React components with ease. For more information, including examples, click here.
You can show and hide fields based on what other fields are doing by utilizing conditional logic on a field by field basis. The
condition property on a field's admin config accepts a function which takes three arguments:
data - the entire document's data that is currently being edited
siblingData - only the fields that are direct siblings to the field with the condition
{ user } - the final argument is an object containing the currently authenticated user
The
condition function should return a boolean that will control if the field should be displayed or not.
Example:
Fields can be prefilled with starting values using the
defaultValue property. This is used in the admin UI and also on the backend as API requests will be populated with missing or undefined field values. You can assign the defaultValue directly in the field configuration or supply a function for dynamic behavior. Values assigned during a create request on the server are added before validation occurs.
Functions are called with an optional argument object containing:
user - the authenticated user object
locale - the currently selected locale string
Here is an example of a defaultValue function that uses both:
A description can be configured in three ways.
Functions are called with an optional argument object with the following shape, and React components are rendered with the following props:
path - the path of the field
value - the current value of the field
As shown above, you can simply provide a string that will show by the field, but there are use cases where you may want to create some dynamic feedback. By using a function or a component for the
description property you can provide realtime feedback as the user interacts with the form.
Function Example:
This example will display the number of characters allowed as the user types.
Component Example:
This component will count the number of characters entered, as well as display the path of the field.
You can import the internal Payload
Field type as well as other common field types as follows: