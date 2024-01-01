Fields Overview

Fields are the building blocks of Payload. Collections and Globals both use Fields to define the shape of the data that they store. Payload offers a wide variety of field types - both simple and complex.

Fields are defined as an array on Collections and Globals via the fields key. They define the shape of the data that will be stored as well as automatically construct the corresponding Admin UI.

The required type property on a field determines what values it can accept, how it is presented in the API, and how the field will be rendered in the admin interface.

Simple collection with two fields:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Page : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'pages' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'myField' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 } , 10 { 11 name : 'otherField' , 12 type : 'checkbox' , 13 } , 14 ] , 15 }

Field types

Array - for repeating content, supports nested fields

Blocks - block-based fields, allowing powerful layout creation

Checkbox - boolean true / false checkbox

Code - code editor that saves a string to the database

Collapsible - used for admin layout, nest fields within a collapsible component

Date - date / time field that saves a timestamp

Email - validates the entry is a properly formatted email

Group - nest fields within an object

JSON - saves actual JSON in the database

Number - field that enforces that its value be a number

Point - geometric coordinates for location data

Radio - radio button group, allowing only one value to be selected

Relationship - assign relationships to other collections

Rich Text - fully extensible Rich Text editor

Row - used for admin field layout, no effect on data shape

Select - dropdown / picklist style value selector

Tabs - used for admin layout, nest fields within tabs

Text - simple text input

Textarea - allows a bit larger of a text editor

Upload - allows local file and image upload

UI - inject your own custom components and do whatever you need

Field-level hooks

One of the most powerful parts about Payload is its ability for you to define field-level hooks that can control the logic of your fields to a fine-grained level. for more information about how to define field hooks, click here.

Field-level access control

In addition to being able to define access control on a document-level, you can define extremely granular permissions on a field by field level. For more information about field-level access control, click here.

Field names

Some fields use their name property as a unique identifier to store and retrieve from the database. __v , salt , and hash are all reserved field names which are sanitized from Payload's config and cannot be used.

Validation

Field validation is enforced automatically based on the field type and other properties such as required or min and max value constraints on certain field types. This default behavior can be replaced by providing your own validate function for any field. It will be used on both the frontend and the backend, so it should not rely on any Node-specific packages. The validation function can be either synchronous or asynchronous and expects to return either true or a string error message to display in both API responses and within the Admin panel.

There are two arguments available to custom validation functions.

The value which is currently assigned to the field An optional object with dynamic properties for more complex validation having the following:

Property Description data An object containing the full collection or global document currently being edited siblingData An object containing document data that is scoped to only fields within the same parent of this field operation Will be create or update depending on the UI action or API call id The id of the current document being edited. id is undefined during the create operation t The function for translating text, more user An object containing the currently authenticated user payload If the validate function is being executed on the server, Payload will be exposed for easily running local operations.

Example

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Orders : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'orders' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'customerNumber' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 validate : async ( val , { operation } ) => { 10 if ( operation !== 'create' ) { 11 12 return true 13 } 14 const response = await fetch ( ` https://your-api.com/customers/ ${ val } ` ) 15 if ( response . ok ) { 16 return true 17 } 18 19 return 'The customer number provided does not match any customers within our records.' 20 } , 21 } , 22 ] , 23 }

When supplying a field validate function, Payload will use yours in place of the default. To make use of the default field validation in your custom logic you can import, call and return the result as needed.

For example:

1 import { text } from 'payload/fields/validations' 2 3 const field : Field = { 4 name : 'notBad' , 5 type : 'text' , 6 validate : ( val , args ) => { 7 if ( val === 'bad' ) { 8 return 'This cannot be "bad"' 9 } 10 return text ( val , args ) 11 } , 12 }

Customizable ID

Collections ID fields are generated automatically by default. An explicit id field can be declared in the fields array to override this behavior. Users are then required to provide a custom ID value when creating a record through the Admin UI or API. Valid ID types are number and text .

Example:

1 { 2 fields : [ 3 { 4 name : 'id' , 5 type : 'number' , 6 } , 7 ] , 8 }

Admin config

In addition to each field's base configuration, you can define specific traits and properties for fields that only have effect on how they are rendered in the Admin panel. The following properties are available for all fields within the admin property:

Option Description condition You can programmatically show / hide fields based on what other fields are doing. Click here for more info. components All field components can be completely and easily swapped out for custom components that you define. Click here for more info. description Helper text to display with the field to provide more information for the editor user. Click here for more info. position Specify if the field should be rendered in the sidebar by defining position: 'sidebar' . width Restrict the width of a field. you can pass any string-based value here, be it pixels, percentages, etc. This property is especially useful when fields are nested within a Row type where they can be organized horizontally. style Attach raw CSS style properties to the root DOM element of a field. className Attach a CSS class name to the root DOM element of a field. readOnly Setting a field to readOnly has no effect on the API whatsoever but disables the admin component's editability to prevent editors from modifying the field's value. disabled If a field is disabled , it is completely omitted from the Admin panel. disableBulkEdit Set disableBulkEdit to true to prevent fields from appearing in the select options when making edits for multiple documents. disableListColumn Set disableListColumn to true to prevent fields from appearing in the list view column selector. disableListFilter Set disableListFilter to true to prevent fields from appearing in the list view filter options. hidden Setting a field's hidden property on its admin config will transform it into a hidden input type. Its value will still submit with the Admin panel's requests, but the field itself will not be visible to editors.

Custom components

All Payload fields support the ability to swap in your own React components with ease. For more information, including examples, click here.

Conditional logic

You can show and hide fields based on what other fields are doing by utilizing conditional logic on a field by field basis. The condition property on a field's admin config accepts a function which takes three arguments:

data - the entire document's data that is currently being edited

- the entire document's data that is currently being edited siblingData - only the fields that are direct siblings to the field with the condition

- only the fields that are direct siblings to the field with the condition { user } - the final argument is an object containing the currently authenticated user

The condition function should return a boolean that will control if the field should be displayed or not.

Example:

1 { 2 fields : [ 3 { 4 name : 'enableGreeting' , 5 type : 'checkbox' , 6 defaultValue : false , 7 } , 8 { 9 name : 'greeting' , 10 type : 'text' , 11 admin : { 12 condition : ( data , siblingData , { user } ) => { 13 if ( data . enableGreeting ) { 14 return true 15 } else { 16 return false 17 } 18 } , 19 } , 20 } , 21 ] 22 }

Default values

Fields can be prefilled with starting values using the defaultValue property. This is used in the admin UI and also on the backend as API requests will be populated with missing or undefined field values. You can assign the defaultValue directly in the field configuration or supply a function for dynamic behavior. Values assigned during a create request on the server are added before validation occurs.

Functions are called with an optional argument object containing:

user - the authenticated user object

- the authenticated user object locale - the currently selected locale string

Here is an example of a defaultValue function that uses both:

1 const translation : { 2 en : 'Written by' 3 es : 'Escrito por' 4 } 5 6 const field = { 7 name : 'attribution' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 defaultValue : ( { user , locale } ) => ` ${ translation [ locale ] } ${ user . name } ` , 10 }

You can use async defaultValue functions to fill fields with data from API requests.

Description

A description can be configured in three ways.

As a string

As a function which returns a string

As a React component

Functions are called with an optional argument object with the following shape, and React components are rendered with the following props:

path - the path of the field

- the path of the field value - the current value of the field

As shown above, you can simply provide a string that will show by the field, but there are use cases where you may want to create some dynamic feedback. By using a function or a component for the description property you can provide realtime feedback as the user interacts with the form.

Function Example:

1 { 2 fields : [ 3 { 4 name : 'message' , 5 type : 'text' , 6 maxLength : 20 , 7 admin : { 8 description : ( { path , value } ) => 9 ` ${ typeof value === 'string' ? 20 - value . length : '20' } characters left (field: ${ path } ) ` , 10 } , 11 } , 12 ] 13 }

This example will display the number of characters allowed as the user types.

Component Example:

1 { 2 fields : [ 3 { 4 name : 'message' , 5 type : 'text' , 6 maxLength : 20 , 7 admin : { 8 description : 9 ( { path , value } ) => ( 10 < div > 11 Character count: 12 { ' ' } 13 { value ?. length || 0 } 14 (field: { path } ) 15 </ div > 16 ) 17 } 18 } 19 ] 20 }

This component will count the number of characters entered, as well as display the path of the field.

TypeScript

You can import the internal Payload Field type as well as other common field types as follows: