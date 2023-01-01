Best way to do polymorphic or enumerated collection types?

I'm making a site where users can make applications. The application could be as a musician, volunteer, and various other types, which require asking different questions. There are fields that all will have in common (eg name, email), but others which I'd like to arrange in a more object-oriented, or at least DRY way.

The most simple way I can think of definitely achieving this is just having a collection for each application type, and extracting out the common fields to a module (more like inheritance). But I'd rather just have one application collection altogether that has a content field that provides the data for all the differing fields. Something like an enumerated field type where the content on an application could be a relation to another.

There might be a whole aspect of payload that I'm missing, but I can't find much on the docs that will support this. Can anyone point me in the right direction, or give me any tips or solutions?

Much appreciated!